Maine State

TheStreet

The Top 10 Cities to Buy a Vacation Rental Home

If you’re sitting on a big chunk of change -- perhaps from high pay at work or big success in financial markets -- you may be interested in purchasing a vacation home. And perhaps you’ll want to look at one that you can rent out when you’re not there to ease the financial pain of your purchase, especially with interest rates on the rise.
Robb Report

This $10.4 Million Oceanfront Mansion Has Stunning Views of Maine’s Coast

Coastal living in Maine doesn’t get dreamier than this property overlooking Phillips Cove. Aptly named the Shorehouse, this newly listed residence from Anne Erwin Sotheby’s International Realty was designed to showcase the beauty of the land on which it’s sited. Set on the scenic waterfront of southern Maine, this seaside mansion offers up spectacular views of not only the nearby bay and rocky beach, but also the Atlantic Ocean. Sitting on just under 2 acres and spanning 7,000 square feet, the stately home was custom built from the ground up in 2018 and has big coastal grandma energy. Soft color palette? Check....
Field & Stream

Straight Talk from a Maine Deer Guide on Tracking and Still-Hunting Big-Woods Bucks

Randy Flannery has been hunting the big woods of northern Maine since boyhood. Like other noted whitetail hunters from the Northeast, Flannery was taught to track and still-hunt bucks by his grandfather, father, and uncles, then went on to start guiding hunters while only in his 20s. Flannery’s Wilderness Escape Outfitters near Danforth, Maine, offers excellent fishing and bear hunting, but come November, Flannery turns to his main passion, guiding hunters to the big-bodied bucks that have made Maine famous. Here are his thoughts about hunting and guiding for wilderness whitetails.
Seacoast Current

Does Maine Need Laws for Dunkin’ Locations? Redditors Think So

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We all know how annoying it can be waiting in a long line when going thru a drive-thru. However, it is even more annoying when we have yet to have our cup of caffeine and are waiting in line at Dunkin' for a cup of coffee.
The Maine Writer

Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the country

Treworgy Family Orchards Corn Maze 2022Treworgy Orchards. For the fifth year in a row, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine has been nominated for a spot on the USA Today 10 Best Corn Mazes in the USA. Every year the competition is tough, and last year, in 2021, the orchard took second place with its maze based on the children's book “Charlotte's Web.” To make the maze, it takes over four acres of land with 60,000 corn plants that grow to ten feet tall. Treworgy Family Orchards started their adventures in corn maze-making back in 2001 when they designed a maze to look like a giant piece of popcorn. This year's theme for the maze is “Winnie the Pooh.” Treworgy makes the maze even more fun with the stations they put inside the maze. Maze visitors then use a map to figure out the riddles as they visit the stations inside the maze. You are then rewarded with a free ice cream cone at the cafe once you complete the puzzle and bring your ticket to the cafe. Talk about a literal “sweet reward”!
