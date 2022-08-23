Read full article on original website
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
I-24 partially closed after crash with critical injuries
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.
WSMV
Metro Police searching for man accused of four robberies this week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man accused of several robberies in the Nashville area this week. Nashville Police said the man robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts on Elliston Place on Monday; Boost Mobile on Charlotte Pike on Tuesday; and attempted to rob the Fifth Third Bank branch on Wedgewood Avenue Wednesday but left without any cash.
WSMV
Body found in Hermitage, police investigating
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police. The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
WSMV
One person shot at Bellevue apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a West Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Forest Park apartment complex on Highway 70 in Bellevue. More than 16 bullet casings were found at...
fox17.com
Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
WSMV
Metro Police work to identify victim found carrying Italian passport killed in hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive. Authorities said when Nashville Fire Department medics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness told police they had seen a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014 to 2018 model, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the collision believed to have occurred.
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
WSMV
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a Rutherford County Schools bus in La Vergne Thursday afternoon. La Vergne Police said officers were alerted from the License Plate Reader Blue Sentinel system that a stolen vehicle was in the area. One officer located the car, and the driver sped off, initiating a pursuit.
WSMV
Man arrested for setting tree on fire outside Nashville Rescue Mission
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for setting a tree on fire outside of the Rescue Mission in Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Deondre Garrett was asked to leave the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street a few days prior due to an incident with another resident. Garrett told officers he was unhappy about being thrown out because he had nowhere else to go.
WSMV
MFRD Engineer says he owes life to Marion Co. detective killed in helicopter crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Engineer said he owes his life to Matt Blansett, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective who died Tuesday in a helicopter crash. MFRD Engineer Benjamin Honeycutt was in a near-fatal crash 23 years ago and said he was saved by...
WSMV
Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
WSMV
Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
Planned drug deal ends in shooting, says police
A woman reportedly admitted to meeting a man to sell him drugs but ended up shooting him after an argument.
1 Person Dead 2 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a brutal multi-vehicle wreck occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the incident involved a tractor-trailer and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old Hickory Boulevard
The victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been tentatively identified.
WSMV
Franklin Police Officer suffers severe heart attack abroad, family asks community for help
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer is trying to return home from out of the country after suffering a heart attack on his honeymoon this week. Sources tell WSMV4 Franklin Police Officer Scott Legieza and his wife Brianna had embarked on their honeymoon cruise after awaiting the conclusion of a trial regarding the death of his son, Brentwood officer Destin Legieza, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver one morning while on patrol in 2020.
Overturned Vehicle on I-65N Causing Major Backups in Williamson County
If you are traveling on I-65 North in the Spring Hill area, you may experience a major slowdown. An overturned vehicle is causing a slowdown and some lane closures. TDOT SmartWay reports that the accident happened at 2:40am Thursday morning and the Northbound left lane is blocked and left shoulder is blocked.
Woman walking dog finds dead man in Hermitage
Nashville police said they are investigating Thursday after a woman walking her dog found a dead man wrapped in a blanket in Hermitage.
Woman involved in ongoing phone scam turns herself in
The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.
