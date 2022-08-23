ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Metro Police searching for man accused of four robberies this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man accused of several robberies in the Nashville area this week. Nashville Police said the man robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts on Elliston Place on Monday; Boost Mobile on Charlotte Pike on Tuesday; and attempted to rob the Fifth Third Bank branch on Wedgewood Avenue Wednesday but left without any cash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in Hermitage, police investigating

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police. The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person shot at Bellevue apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a West Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Forest Park apartment complex on Highway 70 in Bellevue. More than 16 bullet casings were found at...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police work to identify victim found carrying Italian passport killed in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive. Authorities said when Nashville Fire Department medics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness told police they had seen a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014 to 2018 model, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the collision believed to have occurred.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a Rutherford County Schools bus in La Vergne Thursday afternoon. La Vergne Police said officers were alerted from the License Plate Reader Blue Sentinel system that a stolen vehicle was in the area. One officer located the car, and the driver sped off, initiating a pursuit.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for setting tree on fire outside Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for setting a tree on fire outside of the Rescue Mission in Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Deondre Garrett was asked to leave the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street a few days prior due to an incident with another resident. Garrett told officers he was unhappy about being thrown out because he had nowhere else to go.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin Police Officer suffers severe heart attack abroad, family asks community for help

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer is trying to return home from out of the country after suffering a heart attack on his honeymoon this week. Sources tell WSMV4 Franklin Police Officer Scott Legieza and his wife Brianna had embarked on their honeymoon cruise after awaiting the conclusion of a trial regarding the death of his son, Brentwood officer Destin Legieza, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver one morning while on patrol in 2020.
FRANKLIN, TN

