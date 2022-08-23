ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

Chance for Heavy Rain, Storms in Billings Every Day This Week

You better get used to afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the next several days, with the current forecast predicting a stretch of wet and stormy days for Billings. Thunderstorms rolled into the Magic City earlier this evening (Monday) which brought heavy rain to some areas prompting a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Yellowstone county until 10:30 pm.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting

A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

House, fence catch on fire in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A house and a fence caught on fire in the 600 block of North 24th Street in Billings early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. Chief battalion with the Billings Fire Department Kevin Bentz told Montana Right Now fire crews arrived to the scene, saw a fence on fire, but the exterior of the house was barely heavily on fire.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Should Yellowstone County Taxpayers Continue to Help Fund Recreational Opportunities?

Did you folks know that Metra has never made a profit since its conception?. We had John Ostlund, Yellowstone County commissioner, and MetraPark General Manager Tim Goodridge on air this morning to discuss the private management of Metra and its facilities and in that discussion learned that 2022 was the best year ever since it was built. For fiscal 2022, looks like a deficit of $800,000-$900,000.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Flash Flood Warning#Mt Wfo Billings Warnings#Advisories#Mdt
yourbigsky.com

15 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Billings area

AG Knudsen is alerting Yellowstone County because of a recent spike in overdoses in Billings. Over an eight-day period, 15 suspected overdoses – one fatal – were reported in the Billings area. Five of those overdoses happened in a single day. The overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl-related...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KULR8

Rocky football opens season Saturday against Southern Oregon

BILLINGS- Battlin’ Bears football kicks off their 2022 season traveling to Ashland, Oregon to take on the Southern Oregon Raiders Saturday, August 27th at 12:30 p.m (MST). Preseason Accolades: The Battlin’ Bears look to build on the success of a 2021 season in which Rocky clinched a share of the Frontier Conference Championship. Rocky was picked to finish second in the Frontier Conference in the 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, and 19th in the NAIA preseason top-25 poll. Rocky returns a handful of 2021 All-Conference and All-American performers, including All-Conference Second Team members Nathan Dick, Andrew Simon, Wes Moeai, Nolan McCafferty, and Ty Reynolds. Nathan Dick was also a Honorable Mention All-American. “I am excited for this veteran group to step on the field and I believe they are going to play well.” 2021 Frontier Conference Coach of the Year Chris Stutzriem said. “We have great leaders and this is a player led team with a bunch of good dudes.”
ASHLAND, OR
yourbigsky.com

New retail stores going up on Billings’ West End

Impressive new retail stores are the future of Billings’ West End where the former Big Bear was located. You’ll be able to shop at the new Home Goods Store; it’s a brand-new look for the shopping area. The buildings are a combination of brick and façade with a very modern appeal. Langlas Construction is the builder of the new shopping complex. There will also be a new Petco and Vetco next to the new Home Goods store.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Vitalant Declares "Blood Emergency"

Billings, MT- Vitalant, a nationwide blood donation center, has declared a blood emergency for their Billings location. The center has been operating at only half of it's needed blood supply since the start of the summer. Tori Robbins, Vitalant's Communication's Manager, believes that this scarcity is unlike anything Billings has...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Know the signs of a fentanyl overdose

With Fentanyl overdoses rising in Yellowstone County and the Billings area, the Billings Police department sent out a PSA Tuesday addressing the issue. The press release goes over the forms of the Fentanyl opioid and what signs to look for if a person overdoses. Fentanyl is a synthetic, short-acting opioid pain reliever that can be 100 times more potent than morphine. Fentanyl is typically prescribed for managing chronic pain associated with advanced cancer stages.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy