Chance for Heavy Rain, Storms in Billings Every Day This Week
You better get used to afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the next several days, with the current forecast predicting a stretch of wet and stormy days for Billings. Thunderstorms rolled into the Magic City earlier this evening (Monday) which brought heavy rain to some areas prompting a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Yellowstone county until 10:30 pm.
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting
A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
House, fence catch on fire in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A house and a fence caught on fire in the 600 block of North 24th Street in Billings early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. Chief battalion with the Billings Fire Department Kevin Bentz told Montana Right Now fire crews arrived to the scene, saw a fence on fire, but the exterior of the house was barely heavily on fire.
Group supporting Montana passenger rail holds Billings meeting
It’s been 42 years since passenger rail service ran through southern Montana and a group meeting here in Billings this week is fighting for its return.
Should Yellowstone County Taxpayers Continue to Help Fund Recreational Opportunities?
Did you folks know that Metra has never made a profit since its conception?. We had John Ostlund, Yellowstone County commissioner, and MetraPark General Manager Tim Goodridge on air this morning to discuss the private management of Metra and its facilities and in that discussion learned that 2022 was the best year ever since it was built. For fiscal 2022, looks like a deficit of $800,000-$900,000.
Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest
A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
Traffic Stops in Billings Heights After Accident Involving Pickup
An accident at a busy intersection in Billings on Tuesday afternoon (8/23) caused injuries and tied up traffic for several hours. According to a social media post on the Billings Firefighters' Twitter page, crews responded just after 3 pm to Main Street and East Airport Road to an accident with injuries.
Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit looking to reinstate passenger train service to Montana
BILLINGS - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is holding its first Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss restoring transformational rail services across the region. The summit started early Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday to discuss possible efforts to re-establish and expand passenger rail services through the...
15 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Billings area
AG Knudsen is alerting Yellowstone County because of a recent spike in overdoses in Billings. Over an eight-day period, 15 suspected overdoses – one fatal – were reported in the Billings area. Five of those overdoses happened in a single day. The overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl-related...
Butte tops Billings Senior 36-28 in rain, lightning to kick off Class AA football season
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte High and Billings Senior opened the Class AA football season with a game that was just as electric as the sky. Despite a 30-minute lightning delay and on-and-off pouring rain, the Bulldogs and Broncs poured on the touchdowns, as the home team came out victorious 36-28.
12th Street May Get Cut Short For New Billings Hospital
The Billings City Council has announced St. Vincent Healthcare, known also as SCL Health - Montana, has requested the City of Billings vacate a portion of 12th Street, and the complete alleyway, in order to build their new hospital building off of N 27th St. Why does St. Vincent need...
Billings area sees spike in fentanyl overdoses
Officials warned Tuesday there has been a spike in what is believed to be fentanyl-related overdoses in Yellowstone County and the Billings area.
Billings police give tips on avoiding road rage
Road Rage is a problem in Billings and police respond to it daily. Nationwide violent encounters are on the rise and what happened on Fourth Avenue North on Saturday is rare.
Rocky football opens season Saturday against Southern Oregon
BILLINGS- Battlin’ Bears football kicks off their 2022 season traveling to Ashland, Oregon to take on the Southern Oregon Raiders Saturday, August 27th at 12:30 p.m (MST). Preseason Accolades: The Battlin’ Bears look to build on the success of a 2021 season in which Rocky clinched a share of the Frontier Conference Championship. Rocky was picked to finish second in the Frontier Conference in the 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, and 19th in the NAIA preseason top-25 poll. Rocky returns a handful of 2021 All-Conference and All-American performers, including All-Conference Second Team members Nathan Dick, Andrew Simon, Wes Moeai, Nolan McCafferty, and Ty Reynolds. Nathan Dick was also a Honorable Mention All-American. “I am excited for this veteran group to step on the field and I believe they are going to play well.” 2021 Frontier Conference Coach of the Year Chris Stutzriem said. “We have great leaders and this is a player led team with a bunch of good dudes.”
New retail stores going up on Billings’ West End
Impressive new retail stores are the future of Billings’ West End where the former Big Bear was located. You’ll be able to shop at the new Home Goods Store; it’s a brand-new look for the shopping area. The buildings are a combination of brick and façade with a very modern appeal. Langlas Construction is the builder of the new shopping complex. There will also be a new Petco and Vetco next to the new Home Goods store.
Vitalant Declares "Blood Emergency"
Billings, MT- Vitalant, a nationwide blood donation center, has declared a blood emergency for their Billings location. The center has been operating at only half of it's needed blood supply since the start of the summer. Tori Robbins, Vitalant's Communication's Manager, believes that this scarcity is unlike anything Billings has...
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
School districts forced to get creative to combat Montana teacher shortage
It’s a growing crisis: a nationwide teacher shortage, and Montana is not immune. Last week, there were still over 1,000 classroom jobs open across the state. It’s forcing districts to get creative.
Know the signs of a fentanyl overdose
With Fentanyl overdoses rising in Yellowstone County and the Billings area, the Billings Police department sent out a PSA Tuesday addressing the issue. The press release goes over the forms of the Fentanyl opioid and what signs to look for if a person overdoses. Fentanyl is a synthetic, short-acting opioid pain reliever that can be 100 times more potent than morphine. Fentanyl is typically prescribed for managing chronic pain associated with advanced cancer stages.
There’s a Rhodesian Ridgeback Looking for Home in Billings
Our featured Wet Nose this week is named Roswell. He's a 2-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Roswell is a sweet boy who is neutered, microchipped, and ready to find his person. If your family would like to meet him at the...
