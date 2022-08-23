ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Single-A Florida State League Glance

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m. Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Lockport 12, York 5, Palatine 3, Edwardsville 1, Glenbrook South 1. Class 7A. SchoolPts. 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)99. 2. Batavia (1)83. 3. Chicago (St....
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

California man gets life for killing 2, including father

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Porterville Recorder

State establishes first military firefighting strike team

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Cal OES and the California Military Department on Wednesday announced the creation of the first all-hazards military fire engine strike team — known as Team Blaze — operated by the State Guard of the Military Department. Cal OES is assigning a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy