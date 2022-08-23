Read full article on original website
Heavy Storms In Dallas Killed At Least One Person Who Was Swept Away By Rainwater In Her Car
"Change is coming and change is here, and it's going to be much more extreme. And extreme is our new normal,” a scientist said. The heavy rainfall comes amid a massive drought in Texas.
klif.com
Fire at Abandoned Hotel at Stemmons & Mockingbird
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Multiple fire crews remain on the scene of a fire at an abandoned high rise hotel in Dallas at I-35E at Mockingbird. The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. When crews arrived heavy smoke was coming from the top three floors of the building. Visible on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto Residents Impacted by Flooding Begin Damage Cleanup
Rainshowers continued to drench the city of DeSoto on Tuesday as residents continue to clean up following Monday’s storm. Torrential rains left at least 19 homes with water damage inside, according to the city. Homeowners in one subdivision near farmland off South Cockrell Hill Road say they’re facing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Flooding update evening Aug. 22
Areas across North Texas are dealing with damage due to strong storms Sunday night and Monday morning. More rain is expected to head our way this week.
Dallas Observer
Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes
The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death
A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
brownwoodnews.com
Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration For Statewide Flood Response
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference at Dallas City Hall where he signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by flooding and provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas. Following a briefing on current severe weather and flood conditions, the Governor was joined at the press conference by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis, Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz, and other local officials.
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Community floods woman with support after rain floods dream apartment
Two days after Brittany Taylor moved into her dream apartment in Downtown Dallas, she woke up to flood water gushing through the front door. “I’m freaking out,” Brittany is heard saying in a video she took as the incoming water quickly rises
fox4news.com
25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water
EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
1 Man Dead After Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
Dallas police are currently seeking information about the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning. The incident is reported to have taken place a little after 5 AM in the 6900 block of Lake June Road.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
papercitymag.com
The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink
Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
wbap.com
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Declares State of Disaster
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – In the wake of this week’s heavy rains and flooding, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of disaster. The declaration paves the way for residents impacted by flood to request state and federal assistance. On Monday, Jenkins tweeted: “Based on preliminary...
fox4news.com
Flooding damages dozens of Dallas Police vehicles
DALLAS - Dozens of Dallas Police vehicles were damaged during Monday's flash flooding. The city's Office of Emergency Management says that 25 DPD vehicles were damaged in the flooding. Police chief Eddie Garcia sent a memo to the department saying that they are looking for other squad vehicles that can...
animalpetitions.org
