Goal: Penalize Trapboy Freddy for reportedly illegally housing a tiger cub. Dallas resident and rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested earlier this month on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At the rapper’s home, officers also reportedly seized a tiger cub that was found stuck in a cage. The tiger cub was taken to Dallas Animal Services and its fate is still unknown, as Dallas Animal Services have not yet decided what they will do with the wild animal.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO