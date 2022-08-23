ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Mandela Barnes has a seven-point lead over Sen. Ron Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, while Tony Evers and Tim Michels are in a tight contest for governor: poll

Barnes has a 51%-44% lead over Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, per a new Marquette Law poll. Johnson is running for reelection to a third term, while Barnes hopes to topple the GOP incumbent. The Wisconsin Senate race remains one of the best Democratic pickup opportunities this year. Wisconsin...
The Independent

Liz Cheney says she would find it ‘very difficult’ to support Ron DeSantis for president

Congresswoman Liz Cheney may be part of a very slim minority of Republican voters in 2024 when she casts her ballot in the GOP’s presidential primary, if her recent statements give any indication.The Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the select committee investigating January 6 in the House spoke about the Florida governor and widely-speculated-about potential contender for the party’s 2024 nomination in an interview published on Sunday in The New York Times.In the interview, she described a hesitance to support the political career of the crusading Mr DeSantis, who has made Florida front and centre in the GOP’s...
Fox News

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy confidently says he’ll be the next House speaker

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. – EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says he believes he’ll be the next speaker of the House. "I believe so. We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker. Yes," McCarthy said in an exclusive interview with Fox News on Monday, as he pointed toward the likely regaining of the House majority by the GOP in November’s midterm elections.
NBC News

Trump takes down Liz Cheney — and another GOP political dynasty

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Liz Cheney loses by more than 2-to-1 margin in her Wyoming GOP primary. ... Cheney tells NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in exclusive interview: “I don’t think that anybody in any political party should support election deniers.” ... Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka advance in Alaska’s Top 4 Senate primary. ... The Alaska House special heads to ranked-choice finale. ... Rudy Giuliani testifies before special grand jury in Georgia, per NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile. … And a GOP group airs new TV ads hitting Democrats on the economy.
