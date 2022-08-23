Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
Democrat Mandela Barnes Defeats Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Fox News Poll
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor currently appears favored by voters over the incumbent Republican senator.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
How Much is Former GOP House Member Liz Cheney Worth?
Liz Cheney, 56, is a lawyer, politician, political analyst and author who served as the Republican representative from Wyoming since she was elected in 2016. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, she conceded the...
Mandela Barnes has a seven-point lead over Sen. Ron Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, while Tony Evers and Tim Michels are in a tight contest for governor: poll
Barnes has a 51%-44% lead over Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, per a new Marquette Law poll. Johnson is running for reelection to a third term, while Barnes hopes to topple the GOP incumbent. The Wisconsin Senate race remains one of the best Democratic pickup opportunities this year. Wisconsin...
Why Is Hollywood Supporting ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Republican John Thune’s Reelection Campaign?
It’s all about putting the entertainment industry’s business interests over ideology. It’s no secret that the entertainment industry favors the Democrats. But in every election season, there’s at least one Republican who stands out as an exception to the rule. Meet Hollywood’s favorite Republican of the...
Liz Cheney says she would find it ‘very difficult’ to support Ron DeSantis for president
Congresswoman Liz Cheney may be part of a very slim minority of Republican voters in 2024 when she casts her ballot in the GOP’s presidential primary, if her recent statements give any indication.The Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the select committee investigating January 6 in the House spoke about the Florida governor and widely-speculated-about potential contender for the party’s 2024 nomination in an interview published on Sunday in The New York Times.In the interview, she described a hesitance to support the political career of the crusading Mr DeSantis, who has made Florida front and centre in the GOP’s...
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy confidently says he’ll be the next House speaker
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. – EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says he believes he’ll be the next speaker of the House. "I believe so. We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker. Yes," McCarthy said in an exclusive interview with Fox News on Monday, as he pointed toward the likely regaining of the House majority by the GOP in November’s midterm elections.
Trump takes down Liz Cheney — and another GOP political dynasty
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Liz Cheney loses by more than 2-to-1 margin in her Wyoming GOP primary. ... Cheney tells NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in exclusive interview: “I don’t think that anybody in any political party should support election deniers.” ... Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka advance in Alaska’s Top 4 Senate primary. ... The Alaska House special heads to ranked-choice finale. ... Rudy Giuliani testifies before special grand jury in Georgia, per NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile. … And a GOP group airs new TV ads hitting Democrats on the economy.
Colorado Senator Faces Recall After Leaving GOP, Rejecting Jan. 6 Violence
"Coloradoans cannot afford for their leaders to give credence to election conspiracies and climate denialism," Kevin Priola wrote in a letter leaving the party.
