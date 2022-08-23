Let’s Get Ready (LGR) envisions a future when students from all socioeconomic backgrounds have the support they need to attain a college education. Through an innovative program model that stands apart from other college access and success programs, LGR serves more than 13,000 students annually from Philadelphia to Maine and engages more than 150 college students as paid near-peer coaches, most of whom are former participants in the program. There is no nomination process or academic requirements for participation in Let’s Get Ready programs. Any student who expresses interest is eligible for services, with students from low-income backgrounds or who are first-generation-to-college given priority. Overall, 89% of LGR students are students of color, 80% are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, and 71% are the first in their family to attend college. All components of the organization’s programs are designed with this population and the requisite cultural competence in mind.

