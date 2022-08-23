Read full article on original website
phennd.org
Program Director, Dinah
Dinah is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to combating intimate partner violence in the Jewish community of Greater Philadelphia through advocacy, education, and volunteer legal representation. We are a small operation with a working board, low overhead, and a flexible, inviting, and collaborative work environment. Dinah is a young organization, in the process of strategic planning toward significant growth in operations and client reach.
phennd.org
Human Resources Manager, PHDC
The Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation (PHDC), a non-profit organization funded primarily by the City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, is seeking an HR Manager to join our HR team. Reporting to the Vice President of HR and leading two HR team members, the HR Manager will be second in command in the Human Resources department and be responsible for partnering with the HR team, management and PHDC employees on a wide range of HR programs, practices and initiatives. The successful candidate will carry out duties in the following functional areas either directly or through oversight of department team members:
phennd.org
Enrollment and Partnerships Manager, Let’s Get Ready
Let’s Get Ready (LGR) envisions a future when students from all socioeconomic backgrounds have the support they need to attain a college education. Through an innovative program model that stands apart from other college access and success programs, LGR serves more than 13,000 students annually from Philadelphia to Maine and engages more than 150 college students as paid near-peer coaches, most of whom are former participants in the program. There is no nomination process or academic requirements for participation in Let’s Get Ready programs. Any student who expresses interest is eligible for services, with students from low-income backgrounds or who are first-generation-to-college given priority. Overall, 89% of LGR students are students of color, 80% are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, and 71% are the first in their family to attend college. All components of the organization’s programs are designed with this population and the requisite cultural competence in mind.
phennd.org
Operations & Facilities Positions, Cambodian Assoc. of Greater Phila.
Part-Time Position | 20 to 25 hours per week | $16.00 per hour. Locations: South Philadelphia 2416 S. 7th Street, 19148 and North Philadelphia 5412 N. 5th Street, 19120. Requirement: Must be able to include 6pm to 8pm evening hours on their daily work schedule. Apply or Questions: Email cagp@cagp.org...
phennd.org
Spring 2023 Teachers Institute of Philadelphia Seminar Program – Sep 6
The Teachers Institute of Philadelphia (TIP) invites teachers from around the School District of Philadelphia to participate in its 15-week seminar program in spring 2023. Led by professors in the humanities, arts, social sciences, and STEM fields, the seminars enable participants (called fellows) to write original curriculum units based on the material they have learned. Participation in TIP helps teachers build their content knowledge and improve results in the classroom. Fellows develop creative ways to teach material required by District, state and national curriculum standards.
phennd.org
Digital Media Specialist, National Constitution Center
The National Constitution Center is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization devoted to teaching about the Constitution. Located on Philadelphia’s historic Independence Mall, steps from where the Constitution was drafted and signed, it serves as America’s leading platform for constitutional education and debate, fulfilling its congressional charter “to disseminate information about the U.S. Constitution on a nonpartisan basis in order to increase awareness and understanding of the Constitution among the American people.”
phennd.org
Philadelphia Upward Mobility Action Plan
You’ve heard it hundreds of times: Philadelphia is the poorest big city in America. Philadelphia’s poverty rate is about 23 percent and has remained high despite years of growth in population, jobs, and development in the city. This disproportionately affects people of color and demands continued aggressive action.
phennd.org
Public Policy Lab (PPL) Interview Series: Majora Carter, Reclaiming Your Community
In the latest entry in our series of interviews, author and urban revitalization strategist consultant Majora Carter discusses her new book Reclaiming Your Community: You Don’t Have to Move Out of Your Neighborhood to Live in a Better One with Dr. Christina Rosan, Past PPL Fellow and Associate Professor in the Department of Geography and Urban Studies at Temple University.
phennd.org
Real Estate Attorney (In-House), PHDC
The Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority (“PRA”) and the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation (“PHDC”) seek to hire a highly motivated attorney to join the Legal Department. Although a PHDC employee, the attorney will also support the PRA in handling various transactional and real estate-related litigation matters. This is an “in-house” position that will include handling general transactional matters related to purchase/sale of real estate, real estate development, and preparation of vendor agreements. The attorney will also be asked to assist with real estate-related litigation (i.e., quiet title actions, eviction/ejectment actions, etc.), monitoring outside counsel with assigned litigation, legislative review, and compliance issues.
phennd.org
Motivos Self-Discovery Edition Launch and Side Hustle 101 Closing Celebration – Aug 25
Youth magazine launches Self-Discovery-themed edition in conjunction with entrepreneurial programs Biz Side Hustle 101 and Ride Free. Then takes kids to the Phillies game!. Motivos magazine will launch its new Self-Discovery-themed edition on August 25th and then take two busloads of mentees and their families to enjoy a Phillies baseball game for Latino Family Night. The evening’s events will be held in partnership with SriiConsulting’s Biz 101 Side Hustle Boot Camp and spotlight the entrepreneurial supports offered by Ride Free. Additional support for the evening provided by Impact Services, Alexis Home Care and the Philadelphia Phillies. “Our youth are so talented! When they combine book smarts with street smarts, there’s no stopping them. We’re very much looking forward to celebrating the commitment and creativity of our youth,” Motivos founder and Media Mentorship Program instructor Jenée Chizick Agüero said. “This event will celebrate the accomplishments of the future entrepreneurs the creative economy of Philadelphia at its best,” Side Hustle 101 Founder and Teacherpreneur Sam Reed said.
