PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late. More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO