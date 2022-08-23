Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
North Philadelphia's New Barber's Hall has served as community staple for 45 years
August is Black Business Month, and Jake Adams' North Philadelphia business has been a staple in the community for nearly 45 years.
billypenn.com
What it’s like to be a trans kid going back to school in Philly
Owen is prepping for the start of his junior year, stocking up on fresh supplies, and setting a goal to get better grades to prepare for college apps. In advance of classes resuming next week, he’s also started journaling again — a practice he’s picked up to help manage the complex feelings that come with being trans in a public school.
Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
Phillymag.com
Getting a Gun Permit in Philadelphia Might Be the Easiest Service the City Provides
The Philadelphia Police Department approved my application to carry a concealed firearm in less than a day. I had to provide references, but nobody contacted them. Easy peasy. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Back in...
The Philadelphia Citizen
How to Recruit More (Good) Cops
A terrific Inquirer investigation this week by Anna Orso and Ryan W. Briggs unpacked the worsening staff shortage in the Philadelphia Police Department, which is down 1,300 officers, with another 800 expected to retire over the next four years. As they pointed out, this shortage comes at a time when gun violence is at an all-time high:
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times in the body, once in the head in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Wednesday at the 3200 block of H Street around 7:19 pm. According to police, a 25-year-old was shot multiple times, including once to the head....
phl17.com
Two teens record themselves shooting a gun outside on Louden Street
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teens who decided to shoot a gun for pleasure or amusement in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on August 18, 2022 in the 200 block of W. Louden Street around 2:00 am. According to police, two teen boys were outside along the...
A New Life for a Towering Figure in Germantown
By Germantown standards, the eight-story building at 5627-33 Germantown Avenue is a high rise. “The views from the upper floors are uncommon for the neighborhood,” acknowledged Scott Woodruff, director of architecture at Designblendz. It was constructed in 1898 as a two-story building for the Germantown Trust Company, which expanded the building with a vertical addition in 1929. The architect was Arthur Brockie, a Germantown native whose projects included homes, a banks, and the Sedgeley Club Boathouse on Kelly Drive. 20 years later the building became the home of the C. A. Rowell Department Store. Architect Herbert Beidler gave it the Georgian Revival facade it still has today, with a chiseled “C. A. Rowell” over the entrance.
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City
PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
Philly May ‘Own’ the Cheesesteak, but Montco Versions Hold Up, Gaining Top Spot in Recent Rating
Many Montgomery County spots made a 2020 list of 60 Philly cheesesteak favorites in the Philadelphia region, writes Jeff Belonger for myphillyalive.com. The list, ranked highest to lowest, resulted from a part of a seven-day tour in 2020 to find the ultimate Philly cheesesteak. The research covered the city itself,...
Philly man fatally shot in Atlantic City
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection alert in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Jordan Eaddy, 31, was found dead. Tha case is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s...
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
Video shows street brawl, shooting in Chinatown; Philly police searching for suspect
Surveillance video shows a brawl escalate to gunfire early Saturday at 10th and Race streets.
Phillymag.com
Inside the Opulent “Extreme Wow” Suite at W Philadelphia
The W’s swank spin on a presidential hotel suite is Philly Soul meets French Revolution — complete with a DJ booth and spinning bed. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Are we in Miami?...
gridphilly.com
Cobbs Creek Redux? Clearcutting Begins in South Philly Meadows
The destruction of the South Philly Meadows has begun, and, according to witnesses, not in a safe way. As of the morning of Tuesday, August 24, there was no fencing securing the land while trees upwards of 50 feet were being felled close to park users. “As I walked through...
billypenn.com
This Philly school teacher has classroom air conditioning for the first time in 16 years
After 16 years of making do with fans and buckets of ice water, Andrew Saltz finally has air conditioning in his classroom, the week before Philly public school students return to start the academic year. The critical new amenity exists thanks to almost three years of hard work and community...
Major changes announced for 2 Philadelphia charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late. More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....
A police lieutenant in Philly who got fired for sending bestiality video recently got reinstated
A Philadelphia police lieutenant was fired after sending two women he supervised a bestiality video. Now he has his job back after his conduct was ruled not “egregious enough” for termination. Instead, Lt. Marc Hayes was ordered to take a 50-day suspension, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Arbitrator...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
Police in Philadelphia Searching for Suspect Wanted for Multiple Commercial Burglaries
The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for...
