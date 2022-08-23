ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

What it's like to be a trans kid going back to school in Philly

Owen is prepping for the start of his junior year, stocking up on fresh supplies, and setting a goal to get better grades to prepare for college apps. In advance of classes resuming next week, he’s also started journaling again — a practice he’s picked up to help manage the complex feelings that come with being trans in a public school.
WHYY

Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
The Philadelphia Citizen

How to Recruit More (Good) Cops

A terrific Inquirer investigation this week by Anna Orso and Ryan W. Briggs unpacked the worsening staff shortage in the Philadelphia Police Department, which is down 1,300 officers, with another 800 expected to retire over the next four years. As they pointed out, this shortage comes at a time when gun violence is at an all-time high:
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times in the body, once in the head in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Wednesday at the 3200 block of H Street around 7:19 pm. According to police, a 25-year-old was shot multiple times, including once to the head....
Hidden City Philadelphia

A New Life for a Towering Figure in Germantown

By Germantown standards, the eight-story building at 5627-33 Germantown Avenue is a high rise. “The views from the upper floors are uncommon for the neighborhood,” acknowledged Scott Woodruff, director of architecture at Designblendz. It was constructed in 1898 as a two-story building for the Germantown Trust Company, which expanded the building with a vertical addition in 1929. The architect was Arthur Brockie, a Germantown native whose projects included homes, a banks, and the Sedgeley Club Boathouse on Kelly Drive. 20 years later the building became the home of the C. A. Rowell Department Store. Architect Herbert Beidler gave it the Georgian Revival facade it still has today, with a chiseled “C. A. Rowell” over the entrance.
fox29.com

Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City

PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
BreakingAC

Philly man fatally shot in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection alert in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Jordan Eaddy, 31, was found dead. Tha case is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s...
Phillymag.com

Inside the Opulent "Extreme Wow" Suite at W Philadelphia

The W’s swank spin on a presidential hotel suite is Philly Soul meets French Revolution — complete with a DJ booth and spinning bed. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Are we in Miami?...
CBS Philly

Major changes announced for 2 Philadelphia charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late.  More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
