Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism

Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged.

Police released video showing a group of men damaging a gazebo at the Seaford train station on Aug. 14 after 3:30 a.m.

The gazebo is still damaged after some of the fence posts were kicked in.

Police said Monday there is closure in this case but refused to say if any suspects were charged.

Nassau County police say this isn't the first time this type of crime has taken place in the area.