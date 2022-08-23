ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VWBe_0hRKqSHV00

Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged.

Police released video showing a group of men damaging a gazebo at the Seaford train station on Aug. 14 after 3:30 a.m.

The gazebo is still damaged after some of the fence posts were kicked in.

Police said Monday there is closure in this case but refused to say if any suspects were charged.

Nassau County police say this isn't the first time this type of crime has taken place in the area.

Comments / 5

Jameson2021
2d ago

So basically the police are saying that they caught the suspects that did this BUT their parents probably carry enough weight within the county. So we will not prosecute and won’t name anybody. #Case Closed 👍

Reply(2)
6
Related
longisland.com

Cops Seeking Suspect in Attempted Melville Residential Burglary

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a residential burglary in Melville that occurred last week. A man broke a window screen at a home on Gaston Street in Melville on August 18 at approximately 1:20 p.m. No items were reported missing and its under investigation if the man entered the home.
MELVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

65-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Babylon Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Babylon. A 23-year-old Medford man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet eastbound on West Main Street when he swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending a vehicle at about 1:35 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.
BABYLON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaford#Vandalism#Police#Gazebo#Crime#Law Enforcement
longisland.com

Overnight Ramp Closures at Wantagh State Parkway/Merrick Road Interchange in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that the ramps from southbound Wantagh State Parkway to eastbound Merrick Road (Exit W6E) and from eastbound Merrick Road to southbound Wantagh Parkway in the Town of Hempstead will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 and Thursday, September 1, weather permitting, to facilitate highway maintenance.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Cedar Creek Fire was arson, committed by two teenagers

The huge fire at Cedar Creek Park, which engulfed twelve Nassau Inter-County Express busses on August 13, was no accident, officials say. The busses caught fire shortly after 6 p.m., and firefighters from Wantagh and Bellmore as well as Nassau County police rushed to the scene. Initially, seven busses caught fire, but it spread to twelve.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Riverhead Man Sentenced For Drunk Driving Crash That Killed Passenger

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced for driving drunk and crashing into a Long Island home, killing his passenger. Santiago Monzon-Archila, of Riverhead, was given an indeterminate sentence of two-and-three-quarters to eight-and-one-quarter years in prison, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Thursday, Aug. 25. In June, Monzon-Archila pleaded...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for 7 Burglaries at Nassau Businesses

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hicksville man on Tuesday, August 23,. 2022 at 4:10 pm in Hempstead. According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Scott. Gilmor, 45, of 125 Cortland Avenue, was responsible for multiple Burglaries that. occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:. ...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Fire At Syosset Hotel Causes Heavy Water Damage

A fire at a Long Island hotel caused heavy water damage to part of the building. The blaze broke out around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Comfort Inn, 24 Oak St., in Syosset. According to the Nassau County Police, firefighters responded to a fire at the hotel and...
SYOSSET, NY
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

SCPD: Driver Killed in Oakdale Crash After Vehicle Catches Fire

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Monday, August 22 when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire.
OAKDALE, NY
News 12

News 12

102K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy