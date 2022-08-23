Riverside man arrested for attempting to sexually assault girl in elementary school restroom: police

RIVERSIDE, Calif. ( KNX ) — Riverside police arrested a registered sex offender for attempting to sexually assault a girl inside her elementary school's restroom.

According to the Riverside Police Department, on Friday, around 12:30 p.m., Logan Nighswonger entered a girls' restroom at McAuliffe Elementary School, where he reportedly tried to assault a young girl younger than 10 sexually.

A campus supervisor followed Nighswonger after he saw him exit the girls' restroom and heard a girl crying inside. Nighswonger got away from the supervisor after he jumped a few fences and drove off in his vehicle.

Riverside police could track down Nighswonger after the campus supervisor provided a detailed description of the vehicle.

"It's so hard to even break it to your children and have to tell them what happened," said parent Deepika Sherma.

Nightswonger was arrested and booked for attempted sex acts with a child under the age of 10 and being a registered sex offender on school grounds. He cannot post bail.

"We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their swift action in apprehending and removing this threat to our society," Alvord Unified School District Superintendent Allan Mucerino said in a statement. "Children should never experience a situation such as this and it deeply saddens me that this incident occurred."

