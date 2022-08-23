ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

USDA invests $72K to combat climate change in rural Montana communities

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture committed $71,554 toward critical infrastructure to combat climate change in Montana's rural communities. USDA Rural Development will invest the money for eight projects through the Rural Energy for America Program along with the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program.
Single-lane traffic on Highway 89 bridge over Yellowstone River

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is advising motorists that there will alternating single-lane traffic on the Highway 89 North bridge over the Yellowstone River in Livingston until girder damage repairs can be completed. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Transportation:. The Montana...
Public hearing takes place Sept. 2 for proposed Flathead Reservation gas tax

MISSOULA, Mont. — A public hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at tribal headquarters in Pablo concerning a gas tax agreement between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the state. The Montana Department of Transportation and tribal leaders will discuss extending the current agreement. The agreement...
FWP to lift fishing restrictions on upper Madison River

MISSOULA, Mont. — Daily fishing restrictions will be lifted on the upper Madison River this Wednesday as peak water temperatures drop below 70 degrees. Hoot owl restrictions remain in effect on the lower Madison River from 2 p.m. to midnight each day between the Ennis Reservoir and Eight Mile Ford Fishing Access Site.
40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
Nursing home crisis impacts Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont — A troubling trend sweeping the nation -- more than 1,000 nursing homes closed since 2015, displacing 45,000 residents. Montana is also feeling the impacts of the crisis. Reports show in the past six months the Treasure State lost about 10% of its nursing home beds. “There's...
Limited growth on Garceau, Redhorn fires

MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows limited growth of the Garceau and Redhorn fires burning on the Flathead Reservation and Lake County. New mapping puts the Redhorn Fire, burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius, at 501 acres, up five acres from the last flight. Sensors found a...
New facility in Kalispell drives technology, creates jobs

MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Sen. Steve Daines took a tour of the new Applied Materials facility in Kalispell on Wednesday. The company manufactures subassemblies and process equipment used in semiconductor production for electronic devices, including everyday items like televisions, phones and computers. Daines says the recently passed CHIPS and...
FWP warns people to be aware of grizzlies in northern Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced several grizzly bears spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month. Sightings of the two bears were most recently reported on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and at the edge of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo.
Recreational marijuana still banned on university campuses

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Recreational marijuana sales became legal this year in Montana, but that doesn’t mean it’s allowed everywhere. It’s still against policy if a student 21 years or older purchases marijuana and takes it onto Montana State University or University of Montana's campus. “We certainly...
2 Montana brothers plead guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two Montana brothers pleaded guilty to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Calvin Hughes, 38, and Jerod Wayne Hughes, 37, both of East Helena, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding on Thursday.
New short tests will be administered in Montana schools

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana education officials are piloting a new testing system for students this fall that consists of up to six short tests during the school year. The scores of the tests are added up throughout the year to generate a combined score and submitted at the national level.
3D weather: Fire can create its own weather

We have seen very dry conditions recently amid fire season. With conditions as dry as they are, even thunderstorms can ignite new fires. All it takes one lighting strike. These fires can quickly burn through the parched vegetation, but did you know that fires can create their own weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs uses 3D technology to explain.
Butte teen knocked out of 'American Ninja Warrior' Finals

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana “American Ninja Warrior” contestant Evan Andrews made it to stage two of the finals on the hit show Monday night. The Butte teen advanced in the first round of the finals last week and made a far run before falling at the fifth of six obstacles.
