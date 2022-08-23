Motorist opened fire on driver, twice, during road-rage chase: DuPage prosecutors

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Hanover Park man was denied bond Monday after he allegedly opened fire on a female motorist, twice, during a road-rage incident over the weekend.

Authorities say Reco Murray, 25, began honking at the driver in front of him early Sunday at Lake Street and Ontarioville Road and then tailgated her through an intersection. Murray allegedly acted aggressively, and the two vehicles were involved in what was described as a minor traffic crash.

When the female driver stepped from her car to exchange information, Murray yelled, pulled out a handgun and fired three shots at her, authorities said. The victim tried to flee in her car, with Murray in pursuit and firing three more rounds at her, officials said.

Officers at the Hanover Park Police Department took Murray into custody after the woman drove to the police station and he followed, officials said.

Police found a 9mm gun under the driver’s seat of Murray’s vehicle and recovered six shell casings. The victim’s vehicle had multiple bullet holes and a shattered passenger side window, but the driver was uninjured, according to a news release.

Murray was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

“It is alleged that as a result of road rage, Mr. Murray opened fire on two separate occasions on an innocent woman,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “This type of violent, unprovoked behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be aggressively prosecuted.”

Murray’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 26.

