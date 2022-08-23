ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
BURLINGTON, WA
KGMI

Mount Vernon man facing murder charge for shooting at quarry

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man at a quarry in Snohomish County. KIRO reports that a witness told officers that the 27-year-old man he was with got into a brief argument with a stranger, who then produced a gun and fired multiple rounds.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
q13fox.com

Bellevue Police seek ID of suspect in 'unprovoked' attack using 18" metal tool

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who attacked a 62-year-old man, unprovoked, on Aug. 25 with an 18-inch metal tool. Nearby surveillance footage shows the suspect walking up behind the victim on a sidewalk near 120th Ave NE and NE 1st St. just before 1 p.m. Then, the suspect hits the 62-year-old victim repeatedly.
BELLEVUE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Delridge sexual-assault suspect charged in two attacks, described as escaped felon

We finally have confirmation about the identity and status of the 18-year-old suspect in the August 15th Delridge sexual assault. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Javyantre C. Sin today in two attacks, including that one, and the charging documents reveal he was an escapee from a facility where he was supposed to be still serving time for robbery.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
Fox News

Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy's car

A Washington state sheriff's deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff's deputy works with the King County Sheriff's Department. The crash happened in Snohomish...
Skagit Breaking

Burlington Murder Suspect Arrested in Snohomish County after Second Murder

Skagit County, WA- Burlington Police Detectives have obtained and served an arrest warrant for 22-year old Finley L. Hilde for the murder of 27-year old Jacob A Hanson. Mr. Hanson was murdered on August 19th, 2022 around 10:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, WA. A witness had reported to dispatchers that they had heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene. Arriving Officers located Mr. Hanson and local first responders attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.
BURLINGTON, WA

