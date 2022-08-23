Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
Juvenile facility escapee accused of raping 16-year-old 9 days before suspected West Seattle attack
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood last week has also been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl nine days earlier. Prosecutors say a month and a half after Javyantre C. Sin escaped from a Ephrata group home in June,...
Man charged with murder in shooting after he refused to let other driver merge, police say
Surveillance footage and witness statements contradict a Kirkland man’s claim that he fatally shot a driver in self-defense during a road rage encounter near the Seattle Costco store last month, prosecutors say. Angel Valderrama, 38, was charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting 68-year-old Robert Jensen on July 21,...
Arrest made in suspected luring of 5-year-old in North Bend
Snoqualmie police arrested a man on charges of a suspected luring in North bend last month, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department. On July 24, police responded to a report of a possible child luring at Torguson Park at 750 E. North Bend Way. A mother had called 911 to...
WA State Patrol Officer-Involved Shooting Occurs During Contact with Vehicle
Federal Way, WA: Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a Washington State Trooper made contact with a vehicle on the 35100 block of Enchanted Parkway in Federal Way when an officer-involved shooting occurred. During contact with the vehicle, the trooper fired their service weapon and wounded one person. The...
whatcom-news.com
Details released regarding yesterday’s smash-and-grab gun theft and search for the suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following details regarding yesterday’s incident via email. Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, was subsequently arrested. On 8-24-22 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to what initially was being reported...
KGMI
Mount Vernon man facing murder charge for shooting at quarry
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man at a quarry in Snohomish County. KIRO reports that a witness told officers that the 27-year-old man he was with got into a brief argument with a stranger, who then produced a gun and fired multiple rounds.
q13fox.com
Bellevue Police seek ID of suspect in 'unprovoked' attack using 18" metal tool
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who attacked a 62-year-old man, unprovoked, on Aug. 25 with an 18-inch metal tool. Nearby surveillance footage shows the suspect walking up behind the victim on a sidewalk near 120th Ave NE and NE 1st St. just before 1 p.m. Then, the suspect hits the 62-year-old victim repeatedly.
Dispatched to active shooter, police arrest man for shotgun theft at Bellingham Walmart
“Innocent shoppers and employees were terrified of his intentions and called police,” Lt. Claudia Murphy reported.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Delridge sexual-assault suspect charged in two attacks, described as escaped felon
We finally have confirmation about the identity and status of the 18-year-old suspect in the August 15th Delridge sexual assault. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Javyantre C. Sin today in two attacks, including that one, and the charging documents reveal he was an escapee from a facility where he was supposed to be still serving time for robbery.
MyNorthwest.com
State trooper shoots 34-year-old man in Federal Way after traffic-stop altercation
A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper shot a 34-year-old man Wednesday evening near a Federal Way Costco Wholesale, sending the man to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition. The shooting resulted from an “altercation” after a traffic stop in the 34800 block of Enchanted Parkway S, according to Meeghan Black,...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
Oak Harbor police arrest three 14-year-olds during pot shop burglary
Three 14-year-old teens were arrested in Oak Harbor after officers responded to an alarm at a pot shop, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department. At about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, an officer responded to an alarm at the Green Room, in the 1600 block of Northeast Goldie Street.
Murdered Couple's Bodies Found in Garbage Can—Court Docs
Courts documents revealed where Steve and Mina Shulz's bodies were found, as well as a connection between the main suspect and the couple.
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy's car
A Washington state sheriff's deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff's deputy works with the King County Sheriff's Department. The crash happened in Snohomish...
q13fox.com
Investigation underway after shooting involving trooper in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol said a trooper was involved in a shooting in Federal Way Wednesday night, shutting down roads for hours. The shooting happened at Enchanted Parkway South and South 348th Street. It's unknown what led up to the shooting. Trooper Rick Johnson said the...
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Murder Suspect Arrested in Snohomish County after Second Murder
Skagit County, WA- Burlington Police Detectives have obtained and served an arrest warrant for 22-year old Finley L. Hilde for the murder of 27-year old Jacob A Hanson. Mr. Hanson was murdered on August 19th, 2022 around 10:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, WA. A witness had reported to dispatchers that they had heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene. Arriving Officers located Mr. Hanson and local first responders attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.
