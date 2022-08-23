ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Click10.com

Letter: School shooter fixated with guns, dreamed of killing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Four years before Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at a Florida high school, therapists at another school wrote a letter to his psychiatrist saying he was fixated on guns and dreamed of killing others and being covered in blood, testimony at his penalty trial showed Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Defense shows report of Parkland school shooter’s threat to stab teacher, letter on ‘dreams of killing others’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Psychiatrists testified on Thursday that when the Parkland school shooter was a 9-year-old student he threatened to stab a teacher and an aide, hit a classmate with a lunch box, hit someone with a rock, and later as a teenager demonstrated “a preoccupation with guns and the military” and was dreaming of “killing others” and being “covered in blood.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 16: Therapist said gunman 'dreams of killing others'

FORT LAUDERDALE — The death penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz trial continued in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom this morning before ending at about noon. On Wednesday, Cruz's public defense team presented three witnesses, including two who worked with Cruz in a professional counseling setting and one who lived across the street from him as a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 45: Former neighbor shares strange story in court

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 45 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
