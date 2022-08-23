Read full article on original website
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Four years before Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at a Florida high school, therapists at another school wrote a letter to his psychiatrist saying he was fixated on guns and dreamed of killing others and being covered in blood, testimony at his penalty trial showed Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Psychiatrists testified on Thursday that when the Parkland school shooter was a 9-year-old student he threatened to stab a teacher and an aide, hit a classmate with a lunch box, hit someone with a rock, and later as a teenager demonstrated “a preoccupation with guns and the military” and was dreaming of “killing others” and being “covered in blood.”
FORT LAUDERDALE — The death penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz trial continued in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom this morning before ending at about noon. On Wednesday, Cruz's public defense team presented three witnesses, including two who worked with Cruz in a professional counseling setting and one who lived across the street from him as a...
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 45 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
FORT LAUDERDALE — Wednesday marks the 15th day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors pushing for the death penalty rested their case against Cruz on Aug. 4 after 12 days...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former Hollywood Police officer Matthew Barbieri testified on Wednesday in Broward County court. Surveillance video recorded on Aug. 6, 2019, shows Barbieri smacking Raymond Schachner, Jr., who was in handcuffs after his father called 911 to report his son was using drugs and acting erratically.
In a move that on its face is at odds with Florida law, Broward’s chief judge ordered an end to the assessment of cash bail for most defendants charged with non-violent, third-degree felonies or misdemeanors before their first appearance in court. Instead, defendants arrested for a wide variety of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who is presiding over the Parkland school shooter’s death penalty phase, warned witnesses who have yet to testify to stop watching the proceedings. Scherer said on Tuesday that the prosecution that is seeking the death penalty as a...
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police say a man who fatally shot another man Wednesday afternoon during a road rage incident is not facing charges at this time, as it appears he fired the shot in self-defense. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of East Sixth Avenue...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It took jurors a little less than three hours to render a verdict in the trial of Matthew Barbieri, a former Hollywood police officer charged with misdemeanor battery, finding the former officer not guilty. Deliberations began early Thursday afternoon after the prosecution and defense gave...
A Fort Lauderdale man nearly lost his arms in a knife attack, police said, and now the suspect is facing a charge of attempted murder. According to the arrest report, Christopher Colmore Carter, 37, was arguing with Michael Harris Monday afternoon and it got physical. Carter went into an apartment...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Since the beginning of his trial, confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been seen sitting at the defense table, often with his head down as he doodles in a notebook. His defense attorneys say he often does the same thing in his cell at the...
A detention deputy appeared in court on Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into a South Florida detention center.
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Miami man on Tuesday after he was accused of choking and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend, as well as stalking her. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Yordan Valdes faces multiple charges of aggravated assault, battery and stalking, as well as contempt of court for violating an order to not contact the victim.
FORT LAUDERDALE — Tuesday marks the 14th day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors pushing for the death penalty rested their case against Cruz on Aug. 4 after 12 days...
A man who fired four bullets through a glass window at Broward Health Coral Springs in July was arrested again last week for firing shots into a Tamarac hospital lobby and car dealership, among other targets, court records show. An extensive investigation into Sami A. Qureshi, 46, of Sunrise, uncovered...
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers are investigating a bomb threat that was made at a charter school. Students and staff at Avant Garde Academy, located at 2025 McKinley Street, were notified about a claim of an explosive device that was on campus, just after 2 p.m., Thursday. The...
A Broward detention deputy was arrested and accused of bringing narcotics into the county's main jail at the request of an inmate, officials said. Victoria Campos-Marquetti, 21, was arrested early Tuesday in Miramar, according to Broward Sheriff's officials. She was hired back in January 2021 as a BSO Department of Detention deputy.
Miami, FL– — A Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. 34-year-old Zamir Vargas Valerio was taken into custody on Tuesday following the incident that occurred at the woman’s Davie home. According to the report, Valerio went to the home and woke the...
An officer with the Miami Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling a woman in front of her child inside a Davie home. Zamir Vargas Valerio, a 34-year-old who has been a member of the MPD for five years, was charged with one county of felony domestic battery by strangulation.
