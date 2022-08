After nine months of anticipation, we finally reached high school football season. Now we move to week two. Here's your one-stop shop for football scores around the Athens area. Follow along for scores, updates and more. Follow McClain Baxley (@McclainBaxley) this week from Jefferson as the Dragons host Wren (SC) while Ryne Dennis (@RyneDennis)...

ATHENS, GA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO