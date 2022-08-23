Read full article on original website
Here's why the City of Alice was able to lift their water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said there is now enough water supply for their town thanks to all of the recent rain, with the decision being made to rescind their water restrictions. This as residents in the City of Corpus Christi and Portland will have to...
Alice now out of drought restrictions after water levels at Lake Corpus Christi increase
ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has rescinded Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought restrictions as water levels continue to rise at Lake Corpus Christi. The lake is at 88.9 feet and drought restrictions are triggered at 88 feet, a news release from the City of Alice said.
Lake Corpus Christi rises, combined lake levels still not enough to lift water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water continues to rise at Lake Corpus Christi as runoff from heavy recent rain makes its way down the Nueces River. That means the combined lake levels for our regions water supply is going back up. Now over 40%. Local leaders remain cautiously optimistic that...
Eyewitness to the Storm: Alan Holt and Bill Vessey remember Harvey 5 years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It seems like just yesterday when 3NEWS reported on the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey. And it seems like just yesterday we were saying good bye to former Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey. Thursday, Mr. Bill was back home at Channel 3 meeting his predecessor, Alan...
Harvey's fury still lives on in the minds of those who were in its path
The people of the Coastal Bend now keep Hurricane Harvey in their back pockets. Its memory is still haunting.
Post-Harvey cost of living drove many people out of Port Aransas
“That’s one of the most horrific parts of these hurricanes is the sound they make," Dee Wallace said. "It’s deafening. The wind howling.”
Rockport’s tourism thriving five years after Hurricane Harvey despite even more obstacles
ROCKPORT - – Hurricane Harvey destroyed towns and upended lives along the Texas coast five years ago. KSAT crews that reported in Rockport during the storm went back to check in with the community, where they found the strength displayed during the town’s darkest hour has only grown.
Could ship-channel dredging punish Port Aransas during another Harvey?
"My impression of all this storm surge stuff is that the model -- that there could be as much as 14 inches additional storm surge above and beyond what we saw during Harvey," said a coastal ecologist.
Hurricane Harvey: Experts remember one of Texas’ worst storms 5 years later
Despite the Category 4 status, it was the rain and not the winds that caused the most problems.
Fewer visitors mean fewer fishing trips
Fewer visitors in town and rain limited trips out of the docks on the Port Aransas waterfront the past week, said the folks who work there. Spencer Brent, an employee at Deep Sea Headquarters, said a trip on Wednesday, Aug. 17, returned with limits of red snapper, blackfin tuna, kingfish, scamp grouper, Atlantic sharpnose shark and chicken dolphin (dorado.) The […]
Progress, however slow, motivates Port Aransas officials despite a 5-year wait
The progress is significant, they say, but there’s still so much more to be done, including rebuilding its police and fire stations.
FIVE YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall [MORE PHOTOS]
Five years ago, many people in Victoria and the Crossroads area were surprised by the strength and force of Hurricane Harvey, myself included. Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit. The hurricane's violent eyewall winds destroyed entire city blocks. I think most of us were taken aback by the damage that Hurricane Harvey produced in the Victoria area. Here are some recent photos that were submitted to us.
Live Oak County Office of Emergency Management activates to assist people
As the Nueces River rises the Live Oak County Office of Emergency Management activates to assist people
Mosquito spraying continues in Corpus Christi through Friday
The South Side, Downtown and Calallen will be treated for the next few days after recent rains have brought the pesky insects.
Driving You Crazy: Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from Round 3 of Driving You Crazy!. Texas Ave. beat Callaway as the worst street to travel down. Now, on to Round 4! Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd. We begin with Horne Rd. from Colombia to Old Brownsville. This is always...
Five years after Hurricane Harvey, Aransas County showing strong signs of resilience
Harvey delivered more than $800 million in damage to Aransas County, but five years later, many communities have become the picture of resilience. “It was definitely the most terrifying, but humbling experience,” said Lauren Collins. “No lights, pitch dark, no water, no electricity, no nothing.”. A 30-foot-tall oak...
Flood plain homeowners keep a close eye on rising water levels in Nueces River
Nueces River near San Patricio has not risen too much, but it's a different situation further up North.
Emergency crews rescue worker from water tower on Carmel Pkwy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to Carmel Pkwy. near Alameda Wednesday morning after a call for a high-angle rescue came in for a worker stuck on a water tower. The call came in just before 10 a.m. The man was safely brought down just before 10:30 a.m.
Corpus Christi OKs new Peoples Street boardwalk
The boardwalk on the Peoples Street T-Head is getting a makeover. The Corpus Christi City Council approved building a new boardwalk at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. The existing boardwalk was built in 1989, but decking has been removed due to safety issues, according to the city. The new boardwalk will have composite decking, similar to that used on the recently rebuilt Cole Park Pier. Work also will include additional boat slips for commercial use as well as upgraded electric and water utilities.
Corpus Christi non-profit transforms properties to house low-income families
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A non-profit organization run by the City Housing Authority has just completed two, two-story homes as part of it's affordable housing effort. Veronica Tapia lives on Mary Street just a couple doors down from two brand new homes just being completed by builders. She said the new homes make it feel like the area is growing again.
