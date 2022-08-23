ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Fewer visitors mean fewer fishing trips

Fewer visitors in town and rain limited trips out of the docks on the Port Aransas waterfront the past week, said the folks who work there. Spencer Brent, an employee at Deep Sea Headquarters, said a trip on Wednesday, Aug. 17, returned with limits of red snapper, blackfin tuna, kingfish, scamp grouper, Atlantic sharpnose shark and chicken dolphin (dorado.) The […]
FIVE YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall [MORE PHOTOS]

Five years ago, many people in Victoria and the Crossroads area were surprised by the strength and force of Hurricane Harvey, myself included. Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit. The hurricane's violent eyewall winds destroyed entire city blocks. I think most of us were taken aback by the damage that Hurricane Harvey produced in the Victoria area. Here are some recent photos that were submitted to us.
Emergency crews rescue worker from water tower on Carmel Pkwy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to Carmel Pkwy. near Alameda Wednesday morning after a call for a high-angle rescue came in for a worker stuck on a water tower. The call came in just before 10 a.m. The man was safely brought down just before 10:30 a.m.
Corpus Christi OKs new Peoples Street boardwalk

The boardwalk on the Peoples Street T-Head is getting a makeover. The Corpus Christi City Council approved building a new boardwalk at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. The existing boardwalk was built in 1989, but decking has been removed due to safety issues, according to the city. The new boardwalk will have composite decking, similar to that used on the recently rebuilt Cole Park Pier. Work also will include additional boat slips for commercial use as well as upgraded electric and water utilities.
Corpus Christi non-profit transforms properties to house low-income families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A non-profit organization run by the City Housing Authority has just completed two, two-story homes as part of it's affordable housing effort. Veronica Tapia lives on Mary Street just a couple doors down from two brand new homes just being completed by builders. She said the new homes make it feel like the area is growing again.
