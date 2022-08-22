Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: RYT, ARKG
In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce (CRM), up about 0.1% and shares of Roper Technologies (ROP), trading flat on the day.
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
NASDAQ
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain American Airlines (AAL) Stock
The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the leisure front) bodes well for American Airlines AAL. However, escalated fuel costs, a primary headwind, are limiting its bottom-line growth. Factors Favoring AAL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand is a huge boon for Delta, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB
Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%. Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to...
NASDAQ
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
NASDAQ
Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $121.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped
Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.
NASDAQ
Why Lithium Stocks Are Jumping This Week and Could Go Higher
Lithium stocks are firing up this week as demand for the red-hot commodity continues to surpass supply. While big numbers from lithium miners and mega supply deals in the industry set the tone for the rally in lithium stocks in the previous weeks, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and rising lithium prices fueled this week's momentum.
NASDAQ
Bank of Marin (BMRC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Bank of Marin (BMRC) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
21Vianet (VNET) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
21Vianet (VNET) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $5.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in share price is attributed to...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: MO, NRIM, NXPI, SYY, EIX
Altria Group (MO) voted to increase our regular quarterly dividend by 4.4% to $0.94 per share versus the previous rate of $0.90 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2022. Northrim...
NASDAQ
Will Chubb (CB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Chubb (CB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
What Makes HF Sinclair (DINO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
What Makes W.W. Grainger (GWW) a New Buy Stock
W.W. Grainger (GWW) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
NASDAQ
Why Block Stock Was Falling Today
It has been a volatile week for the fintech Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) as the stock plummeted more than 7% on Friday at around 11:20 a.m. ET and was down about 6.9% at 1:45 p.m. ET to $69.50. It was a bad day for the markets overall as the Dow...
NASDAQ
Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio
Stericycle, Inc. SRCL stock has had an impressive run over the past month. The company returned 15.6%, which compared favorably with the 12.2% rise in the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 5.8% growth. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Harte-Hanks (HHS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Comments / 0