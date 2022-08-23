ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Chick-Fil-A project on South Hill has a long way to go

By Vanessa Perez
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — You may have heard about a Chick-Fil-A coming to the South Hill. According to the city of Spokane, the project has a long way to go.

A company based out of San Diego has an application filed expressing interest at the corner of 29th and Regal.

The developer’s current design won’t fly with the city’s zoning requirements in the area. The planning department had a pre-assessment with the developer’s design team.

The current designs shows the property is 93 parking stalls over the maximum allowed in the zone.

The design team would also need to configure the drive through, which is not allowed between the building and any adjacent street in the zone.

The team would also need to adjust windows on the street side façade, and they’d need to modify the location for sewer easement.

The city says the team can modify the current standards or ask for a deviation. If the team requests a deviation, then plans will need to go through the design review process before they can apply for a permit.

“The traffic concern will see. It’s way to early to tell, but we know this area is about to change,” Tom Riley owner of Wallflowers said.

Riley says remembers when the strip mall burned across the street in 2016. Over the years he’s heard about a multitude of plans for the property.

Under the current plan, the South Hill Grill and Bruchi’s would need to be demolished.

The South Hill Grill announced that it’s closing its doors at the end of October to make way for the Chick-Fil-A’s new development.

“I hope that the existing business that are going to be relocated will be relocated and everything will be good with them,” Riley said.

‘There’s certainly going to be a lot more traffic going on, and so it’s going to give us more visibility. Hopefully, that ends up bringing in more business here,” owner of Stanford Chiropractic Nathan Stanford said.

The Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council says it’s worked to prioritize walkability and safety in the area. It says a Chick-Fil-A would do the opposite.

The ultimate decision would be left up to the property owner, Harlan Douglass.

