ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

“A crisis right now”: SECOMM hiring 911 dispatchers

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yehy6_0hRKmpfu00

RICHLAND, Wash. — An employment crisis is what the SECOMM manager at Benton County Emergency Management calls the need for dispatchers.

SECOMM is the Southeast Communication Center for 911 Dispatch. It covers all of Benton and Franklin Counties, and a bit into Walla Walla County. It’s run out of one little building in south Richland.

Kim Lettrick, the SECOMM manager said there’s a nationwide shortage in emergency service employees.

Lettrick said, “We are struggling to get people hired in public safety jobs and specifically in 9-1-1. So we are in a crisis right now and we’re looking to hire as many people as we can.”

She said SECOMM is currently down by 17 full-time dispatchers.

“In my 35 year career, this is the lowest our staffing has ever been. And we’ve had to make some reductions in our service to our customer agencies,” said Lettrick. “We are first and foremost trying to make sure that our citizens are not impacted by this.”

They are working hard to make sure callers are not affected, but things are slipping due to their lack of people.

“There are things that we have to let go to the wayside. There are things that we have to prioritize differently and we get to them when we can,” said Lettrick.

The pros to working as a dispatcher

She said the pay is competitive, with good benefits through the City of Richland, as well as a personal reason to serve the community.

She said, “People have a sense of importance, there is giving to their communities, there’s meaning in what we do.”

Lettrick let KAPP-KVEW Staff into the dispatch center to listen in on the 911 calls and get an idea of what the day-to-day is like. She said this is also open to anyone curious about the job.

“I say you should come and sit with us for a while. If you wanted to test out the job. We’re welcome to have people come and sit with us and kind of get an idea of what we do,” Lettrick said. “It’s a really exciting job. It has a lot of meaning and it’s really important to the community. So I would encourage anybody who has questions to give us a call.”

She said the requirements for dispatchers are a high school diploma or equivalent, typing 35 words per minute, and passing the background check.

The training process is long, but necessary.

Lettrick said, “It takes nine weeks just to learn how to answer the phone and then we have additional weeks for learning how to work the radio position. So, training does last at least a year or sometimes longer.”

SECOMM staff said there are currently no new-hires, and they are currently searching the community for good candidates.

Find the application here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Meals are free at WWPS

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla Public Schools received confirmation this week from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction that it qualifies to offer free meals this year for all students under the federal Community Eligibility Provision program. The Community Eligibility Provision permits all enrolled children in school...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla investigates first probable monkeypox case

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The first probable case of monkeypox is being investigated in Walla Walla County, according to a press release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health. The department is working with the Washington Department of Health to investigate the case and find anyone who could have come in close contact.
Big Country News

Department of Corrections Receives $280,000 Grant to Upgrade Plumbing and Fixtures at Walla Walla State Penitentiary

WALLA WALLA - The Washington State Department of Corrections has been awarded a $284,756 grant to upgrade plumbing and fixtures at the state penitentiary in Walla Walla. The intention of the project is to decrease domestic water use where the existing outdated domestic water system is a drain on natural resources. The upgrades will include water control technologies specifically designed for correctional facilities.
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla County, WA
Government
Benton County, WA
Government
County
Franklin County, WA
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Government
Franklin County, WA
Government
City
Walla Walla, WA
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Walla Walla County, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Nelson says misuse of public defenders is part of the crisis

HEPPNER – A shortage of public defenders has reached crisis proportions according to many Oregon officials. Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson said while the shortages are not critical in this area, he agrees more defenders are needed. However, he thinks there is more than one way to address the shortage.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispatcher#911#Secomm
nbcrightnow.com

Hanford Site to sound sirens in emergency drill

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Site will be testing its emergency sirens during an emergency drill on August 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The drill will be in the 300 and 400 areas of the site, about four miles from the Columbia River, six miles northwest of Richland.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Valley Memorial has the busiest emergency room in Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Hospital Association, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the busiest emergency room in the entire state. In 2021 they saw more than 86 thousand patients. Chief Medical Officer at YVM Dr. Marty Brueggemann said some of the reasons is lack of access...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Pair Sought in Kennewick Fraud Investigation

Not a lot of details have been released yet, but Kennewick Police are looking to ID these two. This man and woman are being sought in connection with (apparently) alleged fraud in Kennewick. KPD did not say if the investigation includes any other areas besides Kennewick, but they are pictured here leaving a retail location.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County Sheriff’s Office take up western-garb at the fair

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hopping around the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo this week, you might notice something interesting about the security. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is sporting western-wear. Talking to Sergeant Horatio Gonzalez with the BCSO, he said they’re looking to bring country back for good, which has a lot of support from the community, as well as the...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Health care workers at St. Anthony Hospital vote to join Oregon Nurses Association

PENDLETON – Thirty-nine health care workers, including radiology technologists, respiratory therapists, pharmacy technicians and other workers at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton overwhelmingly voted for union representation through the Oregon Nurses Association August 23. The technical workers identified a wide range of issues as their primary reasons for...
PENDLETON, OR
kpq.com

Grant County Deputies Warn About Scam Second Time in Two Weeks

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is once again warning about a scam being experienced in the county. For the second time in two weeks, it's reminding the public about what it calls "The Imposter Scam", where people are receiving calls from imposters who claim to be from the sheriff's office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy