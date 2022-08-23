“A crisis right now”: SECOMM hiring 911 dispatchers

RICHLAND, Wash. — An employment crisis is what the SECOMM manager at Benton County Emergency Management calls the need for dispatchers.

SECOMM is the Southeast Communication Center for 911 Dispatch. It covers all of Benton and Franklin Counties, and a bit into Walla Walla County. It’s run out of one little building in south Richland.

Kim Lettrick, the SECOMM manager said there’s a nationwide shortage in emergency service employees.

Lettrick said, “We are struggling to get people hired in public safety jobs and specifically in 9-1-1. So we are in a crisis right now and we’re looking to hire as many people as we can.”

She said SECOMM is currently down by 17 full-time dispatchers.

“In my 35 year career, this is the lowest our staffing has ever been. And we’ve had to make some reductions in our service to our customer agencies,” said Lettrick. “We are first and foremost trying to make sure that our citizens are not impacted by this.”

They are working hard to make sure callers are not affected, but things are slipping due to their lack of people.

“There are things that we have to let go to the wayside. There are things that we have to prioritize differently and we get to them when we can,” said Lettrick.

The pros to working as a dispatcher

She said the pay is competitive, with good benefits through the City of Richland, as well as a personal reason to serve the community.

She said, “People have a sense of importance, there is giving to their communities, there’s meaning in what we do.”

Lettrick let KAPP-KVEW Staff into the dispatch center to listen in on the 911 calls and get an idea of what the day-to-day is like. She said this is also open to anyone curious about the job.

“I say you should come and sit with us for a while. If you wanted to test out the job. We’re welcome to have people come and sit with us and kind of get an idea of what we do,” Lettrick said. “It’s a really exciting job. It has a lot of meaning and it’s really important to the community. So I would encourage anybody who has questions to give us a call.”

She said the requirements for dispatchers are a high school diploma or equivalent, typing 35 words per minute, and passing the background check.

The training process is long, but necessary.

Lettrick said, “It takes nine weeks just to learn how to answer the phone and then we have additional weeks for learning how to work the radio position. So, training does last at least a year or sometimes longer.”

SECOMM staff said there are currently no new-hires, and they are currently searching the community for good candidates.

Find the application here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.