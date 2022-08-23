Fire and racial slurs indicative of abandoned school building in Glenville, neighbors say

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber A Glenville police car in the parking lot of 50 Cypress Drive that was the scene of a small fire started by vandals around 1 a.m. on Monday.

GLENVILLE — A Monday morning fire at a vacant Mekeel Christian Academy building in Glenville confirms for neighbors the fears they have been expressing for more than a year:

“This building is dangerous, and this situation is a disgrace,” said Stephen Janack, who lives at the opposite end of a short trail to the property. “This is a disaster waiting to happen.”

Berkley Square neighbors say the former school, located on a dead end in a quiet suburban part of Glenville, has deteriorated heavily this summer, with fresh graffiti now displaying at least one racial slur, several homophobic slurs, sexual language and lewd images.

The 38.8-acre property at 50 Cypress Drive is currently owned by Mekeel Christian Academy, which is a private school operating in the area for more than 40 years. Mekeel Christian Academy has plans to sell the site to a private builder interested in turning the land into a development of townhomes and single-family homes, according to Town of Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle. But before any plans to sell the property move forward, the immediate priority has to be securing the building and removing the graffiti, Koetzle said.

“Time is of the essence. You’ve got to get that covered up, you’ve got to get that building secured, and then we can go down this track with a developer who may want to buy it,” Koetzle said.

Mekeel and the developer have a tentative deal, but nothing has been finalized, according to Koetzle.

Mekeel’s Head of School Chad Bowman did not return voicemail and text messages seeking comment Monday.

The rubbish fire inside a hallway in the building began just after midnight on Monday morning, said Glenville Chief of Police Stephen Janik. While the fire was easily extinguished and no one was hurt, the fire was an indicator of the building’s state, Janik said.

“We have a problem with youth being inside the building and damaging the interior. It’s completely destroyed inside, and it’s really quite dangerous,” Janik said. A black Subaru and a Hyundai sedan were seen fleeing after the fire, but no suspects have been identified, Janik said. “It’s to a point that we’re constantly checking the building to make sure people aren’t in there.”

On Monday, the school had many shattered windows, exposed wires, broken interior walls and strewn trash that included a dumped out bin of children’s clothes and costumes. A racial epithet was graffitied in red letters on a wall on the backside of the building.

Police don’t currently have evidence to characterize the graffiti as a hate crime, but that could change if they had more information from a witness or a suspect, Janik said.

“Everything that’s going on there is under investigation,” the police chief said.

A photo taken through an open front door of 50 Cypress Drive Monday PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

In 2016, the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District officially sold the building, which was the Hostetter Leadership Building/District Offices building, to Mekeel Christian Academy for $535,000, according to a BH-BL news release about the sale.

Mekeel was slated to begin renovating one portion of the building, which was once Glenhaven Elementary School, into dorms to house their international student population and was eventually planning to convert the building back into a school that would serve approximately 300 to 400 K-12 students, according to the BH-BL district’s release.

In July 2021, more than 30 residents attended a neighborhood meeting to discuss the damaged property, The Daily Gazette reported. In the year since, the state of the property has only declined, residents said Monday.

“This is a continuing situation. The property has deteriorated over the past couple of years, but it’s gone downhill significantly over this summer,” said Janack, who has lived in the neighborhood for 18 years. “What we really need is Mekeel and the town to step up and take action. There is a real fear that if they don’t, something tragic will happen.”

Bowman has promised to board up the building and remove the graffiti as soon as possible, Supervisor Koetzle said. Despite two code violations as a result of the building being unsecured and covered in graffiti, the town of Glenville cannot order the demolition of the building because it is not in immediate danger of falling, as would be required by state code, Koetzle said.

The property’s demise stands in stark contrast to a storied past previously touted by school leaders.

“This school building is steeped with tradition,” BH-BL Superintendent Patrick McGrath said in the 2016 news release about the sale of the property to Mekeel. “Our centennial celebrations this school year have reminded us of the great memories held by many former students, teachers and administrators who attended or taught at Glenhaven. When the building re-opens as a school, new traditions will begin and new memories will be made–and we are definitely happy about that.”

Andrew Waite can be reached at awaite@dailygazette.net and at 518-417-9338. Follow him on Twitter @UpstateWaite.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville