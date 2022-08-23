ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, NY

Fire and racial slurs indicative of abandoned school building in Glenville, neighbors say

By Andrew Waite
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eG0AQ_0hRKmeD900
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber A Glenville police car in the parking lot of 50 Cypress Drive that was the scene of a small fire started by vandals around 1 a.m. on Monday.

GLENVILLE A Monday morning fire at a vacant Mekeel Christian Academy building in Glenville confirms for neighbors the fears they have been expressing for more than a year:

“This building is dangerous, and this situation is a disgrace,” said Stephen Janack, who lives at the opposite end of a short trail to the property. “This is a disaster waiting to happen.”

Berkley Square neighbors say the former school, located on a dead end in a quiet suburban part of Glenville, has deteriorated heavily this summer, with fresh graffiti now displaying at least one racial slur, several homophobic slurs, sexual language and lewd images.

The 38.8-acre property at 50 Cypress Drive is currently owned by Mekeel Christian Academy, which is a private school operating in the area for more than 40 years. Mekeel Christian Academy has plans to sell the site to a private builder interested in turning the land into a development of townhomes and single-family homes, according to Town of Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle. But before any plans to sell the property move forward, the immediate priority has to be securing the building and removing the graffiti, Koetzle said.

“Time is of the essence. You’ve got to get that covered up, you’ve got to get that building secured, and then we can go down this track with a developer who may want to buy it,” Koetzle said.

Mekeel and the developer have a tentative deal, but nothing has been finalized, according to Koetzle.

Mekeel’s Head of School Chad Bowman did not return voicemail and text messages seeking comment Monday.

The rubbish fire inside a hallway in the building began just after midnight on Monday morning, said Glenville Chief of Police Stephen Janik. While the fire was easily extinguished and no one was hurt, the fire was an indicator of the building’s state, Janik said.

“We have a problem with youth being inside the building and damaging the interior. It’s completely destroyed inside, and it’s really quite dangerous,” Janik said. A black Subaru and a Hyundai sedan were seen fleeing after the fire, but no suspects have been identified, Janik said. “It’s to a point that we’re constantly checking the building to make sure people aren’t in there.”

On Monday, the school had many shattered windows, exposed wires, broken interior walls and strewn trash that included a dumped out bin of children’s clothes and costumes. A racial epithet was graffitied in red letters on a wall on the backside of the building.

Police don’t currently have evidence to characterize the graffiti as a hate crime, but that could change if they had more information from a witness or a suspect, Janik said.

“Everything that’s going on there is under investigation,” the police chief said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3inf_0hRKmeD900
A photo taken through an open front door of 50 Cypress Drive Monday PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

In 2016, the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District officially sold the building, which was the Hostetter Leadership Building/District Offices building, to Mekeel Christian Academy for $535,000, according to a BH-BL news release about the sale.

Mekeel was slated to begin renovating one portion of the building, which was once Glenhaven Elementary School, into dorms to house their international student population and was eventually planning to convert the building back into a school that would serve approximately 300 to 400 K-12 students, according to the BH-BL district’s release.

In July 2021, more than 30 residents attended a neighborhood meeting to discuss the damaged property, The Daily Gazette reported. In the year since, the state of the property has only declined, residents said Monday.

“This is a continuing situation. The property has deteriorated over the past couple of years, but it’s gone downhill significantly over this summer,” said Janack, who has lived in the neighborhood for 18 years. “What we really need is Mekeel and the town to step up and take action. There is a real fear that if they don’t, something tragic will happen.”

Bowman has promised to board up the building and remove the graffiti as soon as possible, Supervisor Koetzle said. Despite two code violations as a result of the building being unsecured and covered in graffiti, the town of Glenville cannot order the demolition of the building because it is not in immediate danger of falling, as would be required by state code, Koetzle said.

The property’s demise stands in stark contrast to a storied past previously touted by school leaders.

“This school building is steeped with tradition,” BH-BL Superintendent Patrick McGrath said in the 2016 news release about the sale of the property to Mekeel. “Our centennial celebrations this school year have reminded us of the great memories held by many former students, teachers and administrators who attended or taught at Glenhaven. When the building re-opens as a school, new traditions will begin and new memories will be made–and we are definitely happy about that.”

Andrew Waite can be reached at awaite@dailygazette.net and at 518-417-9338. Follow him on Twitter @UpstateWaite.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0hRKmeD900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zk7gB_0hRKmeD900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383dyi_0hRKmeD900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0hRKmeD900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27x6g7_0hRKmeD900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yuUL_0hRKmeD900

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition

Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two seen on Lark Street with handgun arrested, firearm recovered

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face a weapons charge after complaints of men with a handgun on Lark Street in Albany Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it inside a bag being carried by another man. The two men were gone when police arrived at the scene, but through their investigation, officers were able to get a description of the two men.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

North Greenbush fire remains under investigation

The Defreestville and Wynantskill fire departments responded to a fire at the intersection of Bloomingrove and Washington Avenue extension Friday night. It happened around 11 o’clock. The second engine company was dispatched shortly after the first arrived at the scene to find a fully involved fire. It took more...
WYNANTSKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenville, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
GLENVILLE, NY
WRGB

The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Slurs#Police#Central School#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Mekeel Christian Academy
WNYT

Troy city leaders say monument was painted without permission

TROY – The Uncle Sam Memorial Pavilion in Troy’s Prospect Park has been painted over. The colorful display has some people seeing red. The Uncle Sam Pavilion was first built 12 years ago. It was all white and paid tribute solely to Uncle Sam. According to the Troy...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Sign thief caught on camera

It seems stealing campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves, but these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property, so they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
WNYT

City of Glens Falls announces road closures

The city of Glens Falls water and sewer department is letting the public know of some road closures. Park Street will be closed between Glen Street and Elm Street starting at 6:30 Monday morning. The road will be closed until further notice as major repairs are done to the sewer.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Man charged in deadly May Northway crash back in court

The man accused of driving drunk, crashing into a car, and killing a woman on the Northway, was back in an Albany County courtroom Friday morning. Vasu Laroiya is facing several charges, including second-degree murder. The court clerk tells NewsChannel 13 Laroya is being put on probation. Police say the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

State Police investigating a serious personal injury crash on NY Thruway

Albany, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway. According to police, on Friday, August 26 shortly before 3:00 p.m., police responded to a serious personal injury crash on I-87 in the city of Albany. After a preliminary investigation at...
ALBANY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
259
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy