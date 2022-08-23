Read full article on original website
Related
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Milly Alcock Was Working as a Dishwasher Before Starring in "House of the Dragon"
Newcomer Milly Alcock stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon." The actor made her big debut during the show's world premiere on Aug. 21, and she's already made quite the impression as the new heir to Viserys I's throne — but she has big shoes to fill as a core part of the show's story.
‘Not enough insurance in the world’: Selling Sunset creator speaks out on terrifying infinity pool scene
Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello has spoken out about the terrifying infinity pool scene from season five.The recent season of the Netflix real estate reality show saw new broker Emma Hernan run across the ledge of one of the house’s dauntingly high infinity pools to pose for a photo. Sitting down for Variety’s “Making a Scene”, DiVello and stars Chrishelle Staus and Hernan broke down the moment from episode two’s “New Blood” that left viewers horrified. “I thought production was going to step in,” Straus said. “This is one of those things that I legitimately thought, ‘There’s no way...
The "House of the Dragon" Cast on the Queer Tension Between Rhaenyra and Alicent in Episode 1
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff that premiered Aug. 21 on HBO, is all about the relationship between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). The duo open up to POPSUGAR about the connection between the two characters in the first episode of the series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmagazine.com
The Winners and Losers of House of the Dragon’s First Episode
HBO really put Game of Thrones fans through the ringer in the last few years of the show’s run. One might think we’d learn our lessons and avoid letting Westeros take hold of us once more. But when that voiceover started on Sunday night, it became obvious that all the memories and sins of Thrones failed final season and disappointing last episode would be quickly forgotten and easily forgiven. Even the crashing of HBO’s site, an inevitability during big events at this point (and honestly, something they should probably look into), was met with a few frustrated tweets, but mostly patience as people eagerly waited to be transported back into the mind of George R.R. Martin.
travelnoire.com
Enjoy Date Night At These NYC Speakeasy Bars This Summer
Here are the speakeasy bars you should check out on your next date night:. Head to the cellar of the Walker Hotel for this TriBeCa gem for incredible cocktails, live jazz music, and an intimate vibe. Reservations are available until 1 a.m., with live music happening every night until midnight.
Comments / 0