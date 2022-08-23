ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman’s body pulled from flooded vehicle in Mesquite after heavy rainfall Monday

By Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A woman died on Monday in a vehicle flooded by rainwater in Mesquite, authorities said.

The vehicle was at the Scyene Road bridge at the Interstate 635 service road, WFAA-TV reported.

Mesquite Fire-Rescue firefighters and police officers recovered the body of the woman, who was the vehicle’s only occupant. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Jolene Jarrell, 60.

Friends of the woman told WFAA that she had three children. Friends said she was an Uber driver who was headed home after dropping off a passenger, KTVT-TV reported.

Over 24 hours through Monday afternoon, 9.19 inches of rain fell at DFW Airport, the second greatest 24-hour precipitation total recorded there, according to the National Weather Service.

IN THIS ARTICLE
