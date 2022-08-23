Canton City Council OKs 'first phase' of Health Department renovations

CANTON − Canton City Public Health offices in the Sears Building at 420 Market Ave. N are set to get an upgrade.

City Council on Monday authorized the mayor or public service director to enter a $108,800 contract with Motter & Meadows Architects for the design and construction oversight. Council also will have to approve the resulting design and cost estimate for renovations, which will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

"The most critical need is for good clinic space," Health Commissioner James Adams told council members at a past committee meeting.

Plans include remodeling the building's vacant second floor and moving some first-floor health operations there, according to a memo from Public Service Director John Highman. The city already renovated part of the second floor to provide storage for city departments in the Sears Building.

The planned improvements also include expanding the first-floor nursing clinics and remodeling the entrance to improve security and efficiency. The city health department administered more than 21,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the 12 months before Feb. 17 of this year, according to the memo, but "most of the clinics for this vaccination effort had to be off-site due to constraints of the physical layout of the clinics."

Adams said he expects the process to "move pretty quickly" now that City Council has authorized the contract. The architects were selected through an earlier bid process, and their detailed design will be the "first phase of the project."

"We're just kind of looking at it as a blank slate and letting the architect work with us to figure out a design that's going to work best for the community," Adams said.

