Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, August 26, 2022
SOUTHERN BROOKLYN PARKS GET REVAMPED: The Mayor’s Office and City Councilmember Justin Brannan have funded a total of $7.67 million investment in three South Brooklyn Parks to make them safer, more accessible, and greener. The Bath Beach Park Playground Reconstruction, in Councilmember Brannan’s district received $5.4 million and has an expected completion date of March, 2023. The Shore Park and Parkway Dog Run Construction, funded at $1.0 million and in Brannan’s district will transform a vacant, asphalt paved lot into a new run for both large and small dogs, and complete with seating, storage, and an accessible walkway, with an expected finish date of next July.
August 23: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1920, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “A list of investors in the [Charles] Ponzi scheme — persons who trusted in the ability of the overnight financier to make riches for them in a month or two – looked like a cross section of the community when it was printed today. All walks of life were there — men and women of the professions, of business and of labor. It is estimated that thirty thousand in all placed their money in the scheme which is now in receivership and of these about one-half withdrew it with or without the 50 percent interest which Ponzi paid before the crash. The others are relying on federal receivers to recover what is left.”
Vigil held for stabbing victim in Sunset Park
A candlelight vigil in Sunset Park on Tuesday honored and remembered 31-year-old Yener Rodas, a deliveryman who was stabbed and killed during a neighborhood robbery on Saturday. Neighbors, family, friends and elected officials attended the memorial service that was held where the stabbing took place, on Seventh Avenue and 44th...
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
SEE IT: Marsha P. Johnson Park’s new design for entrance
More than a year after community members and officials caused the state’s original design for Marsha P. Johnson State Park on the Williamsburg waterfront to be rejected, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced a preliminary design for a new gateway to the park. The park, whose entrance will be...
Turnout in NYC’s primary was tragically low again. Here are 6 experts’ ideas on how to fix that.
Absentee ballots are still trickling in, likely putting voter turnout in New York’s late-summer primary just above double digits. At least 237,000 people cast ballots through in-person voting, and at least 39,000 returned absentee ballots, which means at least 12% of 2.3 million voters with eligible contests cast ballots in those races.
Grandson of former Staten Island BP indicted for shooting girlfriend
A Staten Island man was indicted Tuesday in the Eastern District of New York on charges of felony possession of a firearm and ammunition, attempted obstruction of justice and conspiracy with intent to possess and distribute marijuana. Steven Molinaro, 33, the grandson of former Staten Island borough president James Molinaro of the Conservative Party, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn Federal Court.
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
$4M recovered after AG Letitia James uncovers kickback scheme
New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced she has secured $4 million from a group of 29 New York City landlords after uncovering an illegal kickback scheme by the management companies they employed to deregulate hundreds of rent-stabilized apartments in New York City. The Office of the...
