Memphis, TN

Former Buckeye arrested on robbery charges in Memphis

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIUv1_0hRKm14B00

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WCMH) — A former Ohio State Buckeye cornerback has been arrested on multiple robbery charges in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to court records, Marcus Kristian Williamson, 23, was arrested Friday and is facing two charges of aggravated robbery and one charge each of especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8z4i_0hRKm14B00
Marcus Kristian Williamson

According to a court affidavit, a woman told police on Aug. 18 that she was robbed and kidnapped by an unknown man who implied he had a weapon.

The suspect, later identified by the woman as Williamson, took the victim’s wallet and phone and forced her to drive to the nearest ATM. Once arriving at a credit union, Williamson allegedly made the woman withdraw $500 from the machine and give the money to him.

According to court records, Williamson then made the woman get out of the car and drove off.

The following day, officers found the vehicle, a 2017 Toyota Corolla, being driven by Williamson, court records state. The car pulled into a car wash, at which point, the suspect got out and began throwing things into a trash can, police said. Officers then placed Williamson under arrest.

At the car wash, officers recovered the items from the trash can, including a hotel room key card that they later determined belonged to a room where Williamson was staying.

The victim identified Williamson from a six-photo lineup, police said.

Bail was set at $80,000.

Williamson is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 7.

Williamson played five seasons for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Originally from Westerville, he was part of four Big Ten champion teams and two Ohio State teams that made it to the College Football Playoffs.

He played 47 games, started 14 times including all eight games of the shortened 2020 season, and in the 2021 season, had 27 tackles and three pass breakups.

On Wednesday, an attorney representing the family of Williamson issued a statement asking for privacy as they focused on Marcus’ mental health and well-being.

The statement reads, in part:

“We ask that the public and media respect the family’s wishes as they deal with this matter. While Marcus played for a well-known college football program, he is still a young man who deserves empathy and due process. Marcus was a three-time OSU Scholar-Athlete, two-time Academic All-Big Ten Conference athlete, and he is an outstanding young man. As we investigate his current circumstances, we ask that the OSU football family and fans support him and his family through this time, rather than rush to judgment.”

Sean Walton, Walton + Brown LLP, representing the Williamson family
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
actionnews5.com

Somerville man arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers in Shelby County arrested a Somerville man who had been on the run for two years for attempted murder, an alleged kidnapping and child endangerment. Officers were called to a home on Glenhome Drive on September 6, 2020, for a missing person. After arriving, family...
SOMERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Tifanee Wright, 33, was arrested at 2 a.m. Tuesday in a home on Stoneway Lane. Officers said the front door was barricaded with a couch, but they were able to get...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
WREG

Woman shot to death on Madison Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after police said she was shot in the 600 block of Madison Avenue Monday afternoon, police say. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman lying on the ground next to a small SUV in the heart of the Edge District suffering from a gunshot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
