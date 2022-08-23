Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant Have Heated Exchange Over Trade Drama
The two once had a rivalry on the Clippers and Warriors.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
Utah Jazz have a steep asking price for Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks
Even though Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell seems keen to join the New York Knicks, Utah’s high asking price may prevent that from happening. Donovan Mitchell has dominated potential trade talks all summer, and with the jets finally cooling on Kevin Durant trade talks, Mitchell is the summer blockbuster New York wants to see.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
The Brooklyn Nets Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform.
The Miami Heat Are Reportedly Not Interested In Trading For Donovan Mitchell
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Miami Heat are not interested in trading for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Report: Jazz Have Multiple Offers for Donovan Mitchell, Knicks Not Close
The New York Knicks are not close to a deal for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and now multiple teams have begun making trade proposals
Miami Heat Open Up with the Fourth-Best Odds to Win the Eastern Conference
An online gambling site predicts that Miami will be a top team in the East again.
What is Maryland getting in Deshawn Harris-Smith & why is it so important?
Maryland just scored again on the recruiting trail, this time landing Paul VI and Team Takeover four-star Deshawn Harris-Smith. Harris-Smith joins two other local products, Jamie Kaiser and Jahnathan Lamothe, to become the third player to commit to Kevin Willard in the class of 2023. All three are ranked within the Top247.
