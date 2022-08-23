Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Mayor Says People Will Not Pay Less in Property TaxesTom HandyFort Worth, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Haltom City Residents Continue Clean Up After Torrential Rain
Residents in Haltom City continue to clean up two days after torrential rainfall across North Texas flooded homes and streets. Molly Manivong lives with her mother, son, and nephew. They have lived in their home along Fincher Road since 1996 and have never experienced flooding like they did this week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Residents in Balch Springs Clean Up After Heavy Rains Flood Homes
Homeowners in Balch Springs spent the day airing out their belongings, removing drywall and cleaning up the mess left behind by flash floods on Monday. "Horrible, it was bad. It just rained for just 12 hours straight and got 12 to 13 inches. My house couldn’t handle it," said Rick Waltz who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years.
Here’s where Fort Worth residents can drop off storm debris
FORT WORTH (KDAF) — As cleanup efforts continue since Monday’s heavy rain and flash flooding, you may have found yourself with some unwanted debris. The city said in a tweet, “While storm clean up efforts are planned, Fort Worth residents can take debris to any of four drop-off stations anytime. Just show a City water bill for proof of residency.”
fox4news.com
Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes. Just one month after an out-of-control fire devastated a Balch Springs neighborhood, out-of-control floodwaters devastated another neighborhood in the city. Homes along Hickory Creek near Lake June Road flooded out on Monday. Nearby businesses were also impacted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses
DALLAS COUNTY - A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday. Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound. "I just hear a bump and...
Fort Worth calls for volunteers to help clean up Trinity River after storms
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth needs volunteers to help clean up the Trinity River after the heavy rain earlier this week brought litter and debris to the area."I run all the time along the trail here," said Tony Kopetchny, who took part in Thursday's cleanup. "I think it's a crown jewel of the city, and I was running the day after the flood hit, and I thought I'd see a bunch of mud, but I couldn't believe just how much trash I saw everywhere. I really thought Mother Nature was sending a message, like help me out...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto Residents Impacted by Flooding Begin Damage Cleanup
Rainshowers continued to drench the city of DeSoto on Tuesday as residents continue to clean up following Monday’s storm. Torrential rains left at least 19 homes with water damage inside, according to the city. Homeowners in one subdivision near farmland off South Cockrell Hill Road say they’re facing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
fox4news.com
'Very grateful' siblings recall being saved from floodwater in Southeast Dallas
DALLAS - Two children stranded in Monday’s flooding talked about their experience and how a passing school bus came to their rescue. The kids were rescued after a Dallas ISD school bus driver and bus monitor spotted them in fast-moving water and used seatbelts from the bus to pull the siblings to safety.
CNET
Hidden Dinosaur Tracks Emerge in Texas Drought
Severe drought across the western US is largely terrible news, but there's been an interesting side effect in Texas when hidden dinosaur tracks appeared in Dinosaur Valley State Park southwest of Dallas. The paleontological treasure came to light in a dried-out riverbed. "Due to the excessive drought conditions this past...
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Texas Baptist Men helping North Texans impacted by flooding with recovery efforts
DALLAS - North Texans continue to walk down the road to recovery from Monday’s flooding, and the Texas Baptist Men are walking alongside them, helping them start over again. Texas Baptist Men always answer the call for help, whether it’s halfway around the word or right here at home.
fortworthreport.org
‘Dangerous situations’: Haltom City deputy fire chief details flood rescues
By Sunday evening, Fred Napp, deputy fire chief in Haltom City, knew the city could expect heavy rains. The Haltom City fire department prepared its swiftwater rescue boats and waited for the “Old Testament” rain to land, Napp said. The National Weather Service issued flood watches across Tarrant...
fortworthreport.org
‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County
In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
Flood watches continue in the southeast with more heavy rain expected
The system that deluged Dallas earlier this week slowly slides into the southeast, where flood watches continue for Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Cars stranded on Dallas interstate during flash flooding
DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL VIA: Storyful) — As rain continues to fall in Texas the Metroplex is facing some difficulty after areas received more than 12 inches of rain. Drivers had to be rescued from their cars after flash flooding hit Interstates 30 and 45 in Dallas, Texas, in the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, […]
Drivers who rode through high waters urged to have their vehicles checked for damage
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the many streets in Fort Worth that ended up underwater during Monday's flash floods was in the 100 block of Carroll Street. That's where workers at Downtown Garage witnessed drivers taking serious chances with their rides. In fact, Fort Worth firefighters put up caution tape across Carroll Street, but according to employees at Downtown Garage, drivers ignored the warning.
Dinosaur tracks become visible in Texas park amid drought
Visitors at a Texas state park last week were treated to a rare glimpse of 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks exposed in part by the extreme drought gripping much of the U.S. Southwest.
KHOU
Video and photos: Storms bring several inches of rain, flooding to North Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
Comments / 0