Major changes announced for 2 Philadelphia charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late. More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....
drexel.edu
Drexel, Mantua Civic Association, Morton McMichael School and School District of Philadelphia to Open New Playground
Students at the Morton McMichael School will have a new playground when they return this fall thanks to a collaboration between the school, Mantua Civic Association and Drexel University. The school will officially open its new 12,000-square foot recreation space — the culmination of more than a decade of planning, fundraising and execution — in a ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m.
Philadelphia justifies 10-day mask rule as school year nears
Philadelphia public school students and staffers will have to mask up for the first 10 days of the school year as a “precaution” aimed at avoiding widespread COVID outbreaks, said Kendra McDow, the district’s medical officer.In a detailed justification of the district’s mask and other virus policies, McDow said the district decided on its course of action policy because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking for 10 days...
Raises, bonuses and more: Philly school district outlines its recruitment and retention plan
The average teacher salary will be about $82,000 in the state's largest school district this year. The post Raises, bonuses and more: Philly school district outlines its recruitment and retention plan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
billypenn.com
This Philly school teacher has classroom air conditioning for the first time in 16 years
After 16 years of making do with fans and buckets of ice water, Andrew Saltz finally has air conditioning in his classroom, the week before Philly public school students return to start the academic year. The critical new amenity exists thanks to almost three years of hard work and community...
Medical Report: Paxlovid rebound continues to puzzle scientists
Paxlovid rebound is raising a great deal of concern, but it’s not all bad news. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough takes a look at the phenomenon.
Schools across the Philadelphia region are dealing with a teacher shortage
"I think you could probably call any district up and down the state and you'd hear they have a shortage," said Sean Spiller, president of the New Jersey Education Association.
Philadelphia School District, Center for Black Educator Development aim to increase number of Black male teachers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Students are getting ready to go back to school in Philadelphia next week. One thing many students won't see is a Black male teacher in their classroom.The percentage of Black male teachers within the Philadelphia school district remains in the single digits, a dismal trend Sharif El-Mekki from the Center for Black Educator Development hopes to change. "We piloted a program in 2018 but I was still a sitting principal," El-Mekki said. "Then, in 2019, we formally launched."The former Philadelphia School District teacher and principal launched the Center for Black Educator Development that creates a national Black teacher...
thedp.com
Here's the latest on which University City restaurants have recently closed, opened, and reopened
Over the course of the spring and summer, University City has seen a surge of new restaurants, along with several closures. Here is the latest on dining options for Penn students and the West Philadelphia community. New restaurants in University City. Raising Cane’s opened its first Philadelphia location in University...
Despite Progress Made in Fiscal 2022, Pottstown Hospital Owner Continues Bleeding Red
Tower Health's FY2022 performance was not aided by its Montgomery County-area hospitals. Montgomery County and its nearby communities proved to be a tough environment to ailing Tower Health, as evidenced by its fiscal 2022 results. John George diagnosed the healthcare provider’s ongoing issues in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Tower...
It Took ‘Special Place’ to Draw Future President of Lankenau Medical Center Away from Duke Hospital
After spending her nearly three-decades-long healthcare career with North Carolina’s Duke University Health System, Katie Galbraith is getting ready to take over as the new president of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. Ron Southwick’s coverage of the career shift is prescribed reading in Chief Healthcare Executive for local healthcare industry followers.
Philly schools superintendent ‘optimistic’ new contract with bus drivers union will get done in time
Five days before the start of the new school year, Philadelphia’s superintendent is optimistic they will reach a new deal with the district’s blue-collar workers union before classes begin.
Philadelphia's oldest high school welcomes new history-making president
Action News reporter Maggie Kent is a proud member of Class 267. On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater where the school's making history again.
In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies
'If you want our kids to grow up with the same freedoms you have here, we got to beat him bad,' Doug Mastriano said. The post In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Republican Gov. nominee Doug Mastriano to hold campaign event in Aston, Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) - The race for Pennsylvania governor comes to the Philly area Wednesday. Republican Doug Mastriano is campaigning at a bar and grill in Aston starting at 1 p.m.It follows an event Wednesday morning at a roofing company in Montgomery County. Delaware County Democrats are planning their own event Wednesday as well.
Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet
Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
Everlane to Open First Store in the Greater Philadelphia Area
The store will feature an assortment of men's and women's clothing
Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans
'I like his stance on biblical issues. He's pro-life,' state Senate candidate Todd Johnson said. The post Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Ghost Gun Regulations Now in Effect, Pennsylvania Stands Ready to Stop Gun Violence
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns and keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals goes into effect today. Federally licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receivers (PCFRs) that would allow a person to build a gun at home are now required to conduct background checks before selling or transferring those parts, which will be completed by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Here’s Where the Bucks County Department of Health Will Be Spraying for Mosquitos This Week
The Bucks County government listed the areas that will be sprayed for mosquitos on Tuesday.Image via iStock. The Bucks County government has released information on spraying for mosquitos in several townships throughout the area.
