ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Major changes announced for 2 Philadelphia charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late.  More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
drexel.edu

Drexel, Mantua Civic Association, Morton McMichael School and School District of Philadelphia to Open New Playground

Students at the Morton McMichael School will have a new playground when they return this fall thanks to a collaboration between the school, Mantua Civic Association and Drexel University. The school will officially open its new 12,000-square foot recreation space — the culmination of more than a decade of planning, fundraising and execution — in a ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia justifies 10-day mask rule as school year nears

Philadelphia public school students and staffers will have to mask up for the first 10 days of the school year as a “precaution” aimed at avoiding widespread COVID outbreaks, said Kendra McDow, the district’s medical officer.In a detailed justification of the district’s mask and other virus policies, McDow said the district decided on its course of action policy because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking for 10 days...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dubois, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District, Center for Black Educator Development aim to increase number of Black male teachers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Students are getting ready to go back to school in Philadelphia next week. One thing many students won't see is a Black male teacher in their classroom.The percentage of Black male teachers within the Philadelphia school district remains in the single digits, a dismal trend Sharif El-Mekki from the Center for Black Educator Development hopes to change. "We piloted a program in 2018 but I was still a sitting principal," El-Mekki said. "Then, in 2019, we formally launched."The former Philadelphia School District teacher and principal launched the Center for Black Educator Development that creates a national Black teacher...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#College#Linus Covid#General Health#University#Houston Hall#The Daily Pennsylvanian
MONTCO.Today

It Took ‘Special Place’ to Draw Future President of Lankenau Medical Center Away from Duke Hospital

After spending her nearly three-decades-long healthcare career with North Carolina’s Duke University Health System, Katie Galbraith is getting ready to take over as the new president of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. Ron Southwick’s coverage of the career shift is prescribed reading in Chief Healthcare Executive for local healthcare industry followers.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHYY

Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet

Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Ghost Gun Regulations Now in Effect, Pennsylvania Stands Ready to Stop Gun Violence

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns and keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals goes into effect today. Federally licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receivers (PCFRs) that would allow a person to build a gun at home are now required to conduct background checks before selling or transferring those parts, which will be completed by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy