Allen County, IN

WANE-TV

Koscuisko County clinic receives $1M for opioid addiction recovery

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Warsaw branch of Bowen Center, in partnership with four other community partners, was awarded $1 million as part of an Opioid Response Implementation Grant. The grant comes from the Health Resource Services Administration through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The goal...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

City of FW, community leaders celebrate opening of Powell Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, as well as the Fort Wayne Community Development Division and other community leaders Thursday afternoon to celebrate the unveiling of Powell Park in southeast Fort Wayne. The park is located at 2620 Weisser Park Ave....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Local writer wins Indiana Authors Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County officials to meet with judge on jail progress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thursday morning there will be another meeting with a federal judge about the site of a new jail in Allen County. Allen County commissioners say they’ve vetted seven sites for a new jail. It’s been a big debate regarding where and how to...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

DeKalb County mulling buggy tax

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — William Hartman, president of DeKalb County Commissioners, first considered implementing an ordinance fee for horse-drawn vehicles after a county resident expressed their concern for the situation. Now, DeKalb County has proposed an ordinance that will require anyone with horse-drawn vehicles to pay a $250...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
wboi.org

Allen County reminds residents to report animal bites immediately

Allen County saw an increase of reported animal bites last year, with 783 bites in 2021, up from 722 in 2020. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are reminding residents to report animal bites, including those from dogs, cats, raccoons and bats, immediately after contact.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Peters: no possible Allen County jail sites ‘off the table’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Thursday’s meeting with a federal judge approaches, Allen County Commissioners continue to vet possible sites to build a new jail. But the contested location at Paulding and Adams Center Roads continues to be the “primary site,” according to Commissioner Nelson Peters.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne shelter resumes cat adoptions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The cool cats and kittens at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control are up for adoption again. The shelter said Tuesday it was resuming the adoptions of kittens and adolescent cats after nearly a week. It was Aug. 18 when Fort Wayne Animal Care...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Sergeant Dale Reber retires after 36 years of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Indiana State Police Sergeant Dale Reber has retired from the Indiana State Police after 36 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Indiana. Sergeant Reber, 58 of Fort Wayne, has spent his entire adult life in service to others. After his graduation from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Mayor Henry weighs in on Allen County jail discussion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Allen County works under a judge’s order to relieve overcrowding in the jail, Fort Wayne’s mayor weighed in Monday on the discussion. In the statement, Mayor Tom Henry said the city of Fort Wayne recognizes “the current jail will not suffice, and a new state-of-the-art facility needs to be constructed.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

NACS tables Huntertown annexation discussion, rejects Union Chapel Trail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Multiple items on Monday evening’s Northwest Allen County Schools board agenda could be affecting growth and development in Allen County, but the meeting didn’t go as planned for everyone involved. One of the bigger agenda items: Huntertown requesting the voluntary annexation of some...
HUNTERTOWN, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD homicide detective seeking NACS board seat

Fort Wayne homicide detective Ben MacDonald is used to wrestling criminals down to the ground and cuffing them. You’ll see his name on quite a few probable cause affidavits. “Chasing the worst people on earth and trying to be creative in investigation is what I love,” he once told this reporter during an interview with him and his twin brother, Luke MacDonald, also a homicide detective.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Bump In Pay Coming For FWCS Substitute Teachers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is upping its pay rates for substitute teachers particularly those with more education and experience. According to The Journal Gazette, for some substitutes the rate changes approved Monday mean they will earn $50 more per day. Not every substitute is getting an increase, however. The district proposed higher rates to attract substitutes with more education and teaching experience, officials said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

PEVS Welcomes New staff for 2022-23 School Year

Paulding Exempted Village School staff revealed some new faces for the 2022-23 school year. Pictured above are (l-r) Gabbie Stahl, Jr. High Art; Vanessa Wallenhorst, HS Int. Sp.; Tiffany Bostelman, Paulding Elementary 4th grade; Morgan Minic, Paulding Elementary Kindergarten; Mikayla Tressler, Paulding Elementary 4th grade; Brittany Schroeder, Paulding Elementary Int. Sp.; Evan Foster, Band Director; Griffin Harder, Paulding Elementary 4th grade; Nick Pepple, 7th grade Math; Emily Metcalfe, Paulding Elementary 5th grade; Morgan Mobley, Jr. High Paraprofessional; Erin Osting, Paulding Elementary Int. Sp.; and Britney King, Paulding Elementary Paraprofessional.
PAULDING, OH

