Gaston County, NC

WCNC

Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
CLOVER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th

Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Park below Catawba River dam closing for maintenance

MOUNT HOLLY – To facilitate aspects of a long-range maintenance project on Mountain Island Dam, Duke Energy, in collaboration with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Mount Holly, will temporarily close access to Mountain Island Park starting Sept. 7. “We will complete a maintenance project on the Mountain Island...
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N near I-77 in Charlotte

In order to make that happen, NCDOT says crews would have to replace or improve some bridges and intersections. Crash brings down power lines, closes portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. Duke Energy’s website was not showing any outages associated with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMS Board Of Education Approves Budget, Employees To Get State-Mandated Raises

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted to approve the 2022-23 operating budget on Tuesday. Officials say the $1.8 billion budget includes several budget cuts in other areas to accommodate state-mandated raises for employees. To cover the employee salary increases, officials say the local supplement increase was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
asumag.com

Construction begins on new high school in Cabarrus County, N.C.

The Cabarrus County (N.C.) district has broken ground on a $77 million high school in Concord. The Independent Tribune reports that the three-story building will have 75 classrooms and will accommodate 1,600 students. Officials say the school should relieve crowding at other high schools in the district when it opens in August 2019.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 22

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 12-18: Green Brothers Juice Company, 16815 Cranlyn Road – 99.5. Food Lion, deli, 13108 Eastfield Road – 97 Food Lion, produce, 13108 Eastfield Road – 98.5. Cornelius. Huang’s China Bistro,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Found: CMPD ends search for man last seen at Atrium hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found a man previously reported to last seen on Sunday. The Missing Person Unit was working to find 26-year-old Louis “Louie” Mottola. He was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital on foot on Aug. 21. Officers reported Thursday morning he...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year

According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
CHARLOTTE, NC

