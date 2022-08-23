Read full article on original website
Related
State considering options to relieve trouble spot on I-85 in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — If you drive Interstate 85 in Gaston County, you’re well aware how miserable it can be sitting in traffic, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation says relief is coming and they want to hear from you. A proposal to add an extra lane...
Cintra says NCDOT would have to pay them if hardened shoulders become reality
CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has a solution to reduce travel nightmares on Interstate 77, north of Charlotte, but the company that owns the tolls on the highway says there would be a hefty price to pay. If you’ve driven on I-77 between Charlotte and Mooresville,...
WCNC
Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
WBTV
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th
Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: N.C. Man Charged For Posing As Duke Energy Employee & Tampering With Electrical Meters
ROWAN CO., N.C. — Several Duke Energy customers in North Carolina experienced a break in their utility bills after a man posing as an employee of the company unsafely tampered with their electrical meters. Police say 53-year-old Mark Absher is under arrest for posing as a Duke Energy employee...
lakenormanpublications.com
Park below Catawba River dam closing for maintenance
MOUNT HOLLY – To facilitate aspects of a long-range maintenance project on Mountain Island Dam, Duke Energy, in collaboration with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Mount Holly, will temporarily close access to Mountain Island Park starting Sept. 7. “We will complete a maintenance project on the Mountain Island...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 24th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, August 24th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WBTV
Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N near I-77 in Charlotte
In order to make that happen, NCDOT says crews would have to replace or improve some bridges and intersections. Crash brings down power lines, closes portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. Duke Energy’s website was not showing any outages associated with...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMS Board Of Education Approves Budget, Employees To Get State-Mandated Raises
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted to approve the 2022-23 operating budget on Tuesday. Officials say the $1.8 billion budget includes several budget cuts in other areas to accommodate state-mandated raises for employees. To cover the employee salary increases, officials say the local supplement increase was...
asumag.com
Construction begins on new high school in Cabarrus County, N.C.
The Cabarrus County (N.C.) district has broken ground on a $77 million high school in Concord. The Independent Tribune reports that the three-story building will have 75 classrooms and will accommodate 1,600 students. Officials say the school should relieve crowding at other high schools in the district when it opens in August 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 22
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 12-18: Green Brothers Juice Company, 16815 Cranlyn Road – 99.5. Food Lion, deli, 13108 Eastfield Road – 97 Food Lion, produce, 13108 Eastfield Road – 98.5. Cornelius. Huang’s China Bistro,...
WBTV
Found: CMPD ends search for man last seen at Atrium hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found a man previously reported to last seen on Sunday. The Missing Person Unit was working to find 26-year-old Louis “Louie” Mottola. He was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital on foot on Aug. 21. Officers reported Thursday morning he...
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
WBTV
Mooresville homeowners wrestle for control of HOA; Developer could control 17 more years
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Townhome owners in a Mooresville community say they’re desperate to take control of their Homeowners Association after the person left in charge of the HOA is accused of threatening residents with a gun and harassing behavior. The developer of the community maintains complete control of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police asking for help identifying Gaston County thief
The suspect reportedly stole items from a pawn shop.
wccbcharlotte.com
Former Teacher & Air Force Pilot Joins School Board Race To Combat “Wokism”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former teacher and retired Air Force Pilot is joining the race for school board in district 1. Bill Fountain says he’s worried left-wing ideology has worked its way into Charlotte’s school system, from the books assigned, to what students are taught about gender identity.
Homeowners on lookout after 2 reports of bobcats in Burke, Caldwell counties
MORGANTON — Some homeowners in Burke and Caldwell counties are on the lookout after reports of two bobcats in the area. They sent Channel 9 a picture on Monday of what they believe is a large cat just south of Morganton. The two sightings are more than 20 miles...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year
According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
Comments / 0