The construction that has shut down Center Avenue was on Anne Osa’s mind as she got ready for bed one month ago. She was in Thailand for medical care, leaving her parents and sister back in Moorhead to mind the family restaurant, the Thai Orchid. The medical news was good: Her recovery from a stroke in 2020 was virtually complete, But what her father Addy was telling her was dire: Blocked access to their eatery had shriveled its business to barely 20% of what it would normally be in what’s already a slow season.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO