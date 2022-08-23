Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Fargo artist painting across the metro and state lines
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One artist from Fargo is spreading her art first across the metro and now across multiple states. Lauren Starling started her art in 2017 and has done work for businesses from Fargo, to Minneapolis, to Sioux Falls where she just completed a painting of the entire first level of Mario. She is one of the artists behind the Fargo’s own “Mario Wall” which is downtown, in the alley by the Pickled Parrot.
kvrr.com
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
kvrr.com
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: There’s A “New” Fargo Mexican Restaurant…That Isn’t Really New
It’s always a great day when a fan favorite comes back. This re-opening is no exception. El Vaqueros Taqueria, in South Fargo is once again opening it’s doors after a 3 year hiatus. That sounds great on the surface but I’m sure you’re wondering if the food is the same? You’re in luck.
thefmextra.com
Viral response lifts spirits at Thai Orchid
The construction that has shut down Center Avenue was on Anne Osa’s mind as she got ready for bed one month ago. She was in Thailand for medical care, leaving her parents and sister back in Moorhead to mind the family restaurant, the Thai Orchid. The medical news was good: Her recovery from a stroke in 2020 was virtually complete, But what her father Addy was telling her was dire: Blocked access to their eatery had shriveled its business to barely 20% of what it would normally be in what’s already a slow season.
kvrr.com
Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
kvrr.com
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
fargounderground.com
JLG’s 8th Annual “Rock the Streets” Concert Comes Back to Downtown Fargo
With 2022 marking the 33rd anniversary of JLG Architects, the firm’s 150+ employee-owners are ready to rock. On Friday, September 9, 2022, JLG will be hosting its eighth annual rockin’ end-of-summer street dance in downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square. Headlining JLG’s “Rock the Streets” concert will be the Fabulous Armadillos, with 100 Proof and The Shuttles opening the night. Food and beer trucks will open at 5:00 P.M., with bands taking the stage at 5:45 P.M. The concert is free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring their own seating.
kfgo.com
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
kvrr.com
Details Over New Agreement Between Roers And City of Fargo Over Townhomes Released
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An agreement between the City of Fargo and Roers over townhomes that were supposed to be built by the end of 2021 is made public. The city commission in June found the company in default of building the townhomes near St. Paul Newman Center Church.
kfgo.com
City commissioner describes upcoming announcement on Fargodome a ‘great thing’
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is hinting that a major announcement about the Fargodome will be made soon. “It is going to be a great thing, the Fargodome obviously needs some updating in a lot of different ways and so I’m excited when it goes public, to me that’s the next big thing that’s on the calendar,” Piepkorn said.
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
valleynewslive.com
New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam. “We have basketball,...
valleynewslive.com
Good Samaritans scammed out of thousands with fake jewelry
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a staple of Midwest life, folks willing to lend a helping hand to a stranger in need. However, some in the valley have learned that where some see kindness, others see opportunity. Over the last few weeks one local jewelry store has...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
kfgo.com
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health looking for volunteers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
newsdakota.com
Fargo Man Assaults Barnes County Deputy In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 49-year-old Fargo man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the news release Dustin L. Lende was being pursued by deputies in Cass County for a prior incident in that county. The pursuit ended when he fled into Barnes County with his vehicle.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man sentenced for ghost guns, importing silencers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is going to prison after authorities say he had several illegal weapons and imported weapon parts from China. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for North Dakota says 31-year-old Matthew Kraft of Fargo is sentenced to 30 months in prison plus three years of supervised released and a $400 fine.
newsdakota.com
Fargo Sobriety Checkpoint Update
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint from 9:00 pm until midnight on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the I-94 University Drive (exit 351) westbound off ramp. 417 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint. Forty-seven vehicles were screened...
