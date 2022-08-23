Washington pool attendance takes a dive in ’22

Read full article on original website
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ Coombs
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibitsCJ CoombsHermann, MO
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821CJ CoombsLincoln County, MO
'Fireball' flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Washington Missourian
Soap box derby rivals to race again Saturday on Washington's Cedar Street
It has been 58 years since Jerry Dreisewerd edged out Mike Maune to win the inaugural Washington Soap Box Derby Championship in 1964, but the two will once again go head-to-head on Saturday as part of the Missouri Book Festival. The festival, which is free, begins at 10 a.m., and...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During the Weekend, August 26 to August 28
This weekend is as diverse as St. Louis: We've got the ever-popular Festival of Nations, Missouri's first-ever Book Festival, and another festival dedicated to the vegans and vegetarians of our fine city. It's a busy weekend, so get planning! Don't forget to plan your weekend out, either:. Friday 08/26. Bookworm...
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
Washington Missourian
Franklin County Silver Games set for September
Lace up your sneakers, dust off your dancing shoes and start stretching — the Franklin County Silver Games are returning this September. The 32nd Annual Silver Games, which will largely be held in Franklin County, are set for Friday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 16. The games are open to anyone 50 years of age or older, with registration open until Aug. 15.
St. Louis organizations help Missourians sign up for photo IDs needed to vote
ST. LOUIS — Right now in Missouri, advocates are suing the state of Missouri and the secretary of state to block its new photo identification requirement for voters. The Missouri legislature passed HB 1878, which takes effect Sunday. Just this week, the Missouri League of Women Voters and Missouri...
Missouri Woman Wins Huge Lottery Prize With Impulsive Ticket
The story of a last minute multi-millionaire.
KMOV
St. Charles teen to represent Team USA at World Down Syndrome Swimming Championship in Portugal
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - For the first time, the U.S. will send a team of 30 athletes to compete at the World Down Syndrome Swimming Championship, including two swimmers from the St. Louis area. Jon Rawlings and Maggie Scherder are two of 19 swimmers nationwide to qualify for the event,...
Washington Missourian
Gildehaus sees improvement in Borgia football
It’s easy to say that St. Francis Borgia football head Coach Dale Gildehaus feels better about his team following last Friday’s jamboree at Washington High School. “We competed,” Gildehaus said. “From that standpoint, I’m very proud of what the kids did. We saw the level where we would like to be against Washington. Against Warrenton and Wright City, we did very well. We should have done well.”
Tim’s Travels: 100 years of horsepower
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Are you a fan of farm implements?. If so, you need to make your way to Belleville, Illinois. Tim Ezell was down on the farm Thursday morning for a big celebration. He spoke to the Owner of Rolling Meadows Sorghum Mill Richard Wittgreve about how to make molasses-like syrup.
Washington Missourian
St. Charles County hires Augusta school officer
Augusta Elementary will not be sharing a school resource officer (SRO) with other schools in the Washington School District after the St. Charles County Council voted to hire 14 officers to place in schools in unincorporated areas. The council used $2.2 million in federal funding for the plan, which pays...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Washington Missourian
Pacific softball mixes it up in preseason event
With three sets of three innings, the Pacific softball Lady Indians tuned up for the new season Friday. Pacific scrimmaged with Seckman, Festus and North County at Seckman’s preseason jamboree event. The Lady Indians trailed Seckman, 5-4, tied Festus, 6-6, and were blanked by North County, 1-0.
I-70 closes in St. Peters to move a massive crane
There were some brief lane restrictions on I-70 in St. Peters overnight while MoDOT crews moved a huge crane.
stlmag.com
Pi + Rico closes in Kirkwood
Pi Pizzeria + ¡Rico! Mexican, the hybrid concept from Pi Pizza’s Chris Sommers and executive chef Cary McDowell, closed Monday, August 22. Signs on the doors and windows indicated the closure. Reached this morning, Sommers told SLM that the restaurant was typically busy Thursday through Sunday, but "weekdays...
Washington Missourian
Washington Council debates proposal to give staff 8% pay hike
In a room filled with a large number of city employees, members of the Washington City Council debated Monday evening, a proposal that would increase salaries for city workers by 8 percent. “Tonight, we can tell people what our values are as a city — do we value building this...
stlouiscnr.com
Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge
The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
