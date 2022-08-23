ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

NBC San Diego

El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9

More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
EL CAJON, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Security video shows teens attacking 7-Eleven store worker during theft

SAN DIEGO — A group of teenagers in the South Bay punched a 7-Eleven employee in the face and then slammed her back into a candy rack, causing puncture wounds. Now the store’s owner is releasing a video of the incident, hoping their parents will see what happened and talk to their kids before the violence escalates any further.
crimevoice.com

Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
police1.com

Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Suspects Jailed for Stabbing Man, Throwing Glass at Dog’s Face in San Marcos

Two men were arrested Tuesday in an early morning stabbing in San Marcos that sent a man and a dog to hospitals. Johnnie Kousol, 44, and 32-year-old Deon Palmer were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and conspiracy. Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
