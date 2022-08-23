Read full article on original website
SD man killed by police after attacking relatives with machete identified
Wang is the nephew of the two women, the sheriff's department reported as it continued to investigate the incident Wednesday.
kusi.com
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Chula Vista, police looking for suspects
CHULA VISA (CNS) – Police Thursday were looking for two men who allegedly held a man at gunpoint and took his vehicle in a Chula Vista neighborhood Thursday. Chula Vista Police officers responded to a the incident on Park Way, near Broadway and Fourth Avenue, around 10:35 p.m. Both...
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9
More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
Authorities identify man killed by officers after attack on women, K-9
Officials have identified the man who authorities say beat two women, then attacked a police dog before he was shot and killed by law enforcement this week.
San Diego police officer fatally shoots dog at East Village homeless camp
A San Diego Police officer fatally shot a dog that charged officers at an East Village homeless encampment Thursday.
Wrapped body found alongside road
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
Security video shows teens attacking 7-Eleven store worker during theft
SAN DIEGO — A group of teenagers in the South Bay punched a 7-Eleven employee in the face and then slammed her back into a candy rack, causing puncture wounds. Now the store’s owner is releasing a video of the incident, hoping their parents will see what happened and talk to their kids before the violence escalates any further.
crimevoice.com
Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting fire hydrant in San Carlos
A suspected drunken driver is accused of hitting a fire hydrant and leaving behind a watery mess in San Diego’s San Carlos neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Ex-marine sentenced to 15 years to life for North County DUI wrong-way crash
A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fallbrook was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in state prison.
NBC San Diego
Friend: El Cajon Man Accused of Murdering Wife, Mother of His 9 Kids Is a ‘Good Guy'
Shock and confusion are words one man used to describe his feelings over allegations that his friend — Abdulhannan Al Wari — shot and killed his wife while the couple’s nine children were home. The shooting happened early Monday morning inside the couple's Soma Place home in...
Authorities: Man found in possession of Molotov cocktails in Fallbrook
A man wanted in a Riverside County case was taken into custody following the discovery of Molotov cocktails and hand-held bombs in Fallbrook, authorities said Wednesday.
Man Convicted of Murder for Striking Man With Wrench at Rolando 7-Eleven
A man who struck another man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in the Rolando neighborhood, resulting in the victim’s death five days later, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder. A San Diego jury also found 29-year-old John Cowan Patch guilty of assault with a...
kusi.com
Man from 29-hour SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder of an officer
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Reginald Carl Smith, the 68-year-old man accused of firing at least one round at San Diego officers, leading to a 29-hour SWAT standoff, has an arraignment on Wednesday Aug. 24. Officers entered the 68-year-old man’s home around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 22 and took him...
Driver killed in South Bay crash
A woman was killed in a crash Wednesday after her vehicle hit an electrical box in Chula Vista, authorities said.
police1.com
Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
Two Suspects Jailed for Stabbing Man, Throwing Glass at Dog’s Face in San Marcos
Two men were arrested Tuesday in an early morning stabbing in San Marcos that sent a man and a dog to hospitals. Johnnie Kousol, 44, and 32-year-old Deon Palmer were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and conspiracy. Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Video shows burglar steal from Encinitas boutique
A suspected shoplifter was able to get away with thousands of dollars worth of clothes, jewelry and shoes after a boutique in Encinitas was broken into over the weekend, the store owner said.
San Diego Channel
Man and dog injured in San Marcos stabbing, suspects arrested
SAN MARCOS (CNS) — Two men were arrested Tuesday in an early morning stabbing in San Marcos that sent a man and a dog to hospitals. Johnnie Kousol, 44, and 32-year-old Deon Palmer were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and conspiracy. Both...
