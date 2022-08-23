ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasa invites long list of celebrity guests to upcoming Artemis I Moon rocket launch – here’s who’s attending

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKSuc_0hRKk2sU00

NASA has invited a list of celebrities, from actors to musicians, to the upcoming launch of its Artemis 1 Moon rocket.

As the Space Launch System rocket sets its course for the moon on August 29, celebrity guests will be entertaining people here on Earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0hHc_0hRKk2sU00
NASA's Space Launch System rocket is set to launch on August 29 Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TN8pP_0hRKk2sU00
Celebrities such as Chris Evans (pictured), Jack Black, and Keke Palmer are expected to attend the event Credit: Getty

On Friday, Nasa announced that Jack Black, Chris Evans, and Keke Palmer will be attending the launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed by Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma will be performing America the Beautiful, conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin.

All events will be broadcasted live on Nasa TV, but if you are too excited to wait until next Monday, you can watch the live stream of the rocket at the launch pad on the Nasa Kennedy YouTube channel.

This isn't the first time that stars have graced a launch site.

In 2011, musicians Jimmy Buffett, Gloria Estefan, and Diana Krall joined journalist Geraldo Rivera and actor Kevin Sorbo for Nasa's last-ever space shuttle launch, The Byte reported.

Spacecraft Stowaways

Three instrumented mannequins will be sent on this 42-day journey to the moon.

These mannequins are meant to be test dummies for the astronauts that Nasa wants to send to the Moon as early as 2025, as part of Nasa's Artemis 1 program.

The 98-meter-tall rocket will also house 10 small satellites called CubeSats.

These satellites are placed in the rocket to probe the Moon, asteroids, and the radiation environment of deep space, Science.org reported.

The science community is eager to see how the satellites hold up as deep-space probes.

This could be a big win since CubeSats are easy to assemble and cheap, being made out of standardized parts.

Some of the CubeSats will focus on lunar ice, which researchers have been curious about ever since they discovered a signal from Nasa's Lunar Prospector suggestive of water on the Moon in the late 1990s.

If the Moon has enough water, it could be used for agriculture and life support, or the water can be split into hydrogen and oxygen for rocket propellant, Science.org reported.

Some of the CubeSats are headed for asteroids such as the 2020GE, which won't be reached for another two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170UbP_0hRKk2sU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOT4E_0hRKk2sU00

Strains of yeast in hundreds of microscopic wells will also be released into space.

This is NASA’s first test of the biological effects of radiation beyond low-Earth orbit since the last Apollo mission in 1972, the outlet reported.

Comments / 0

