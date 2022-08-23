ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

'All in all, it was a good day': Ashland girls golf shows improvement at home invite

By Chris Snow, Ashland Times Gazette
 3 days ago
ASHLAND – Ashland’s girls golf team finished fourth at the 24th annual George J. Valentine Memorial Invitational Monday at Brookside Golf Course.

Garaway won the six-team invite with a record score of 310. Medalist Maria Warner led Marlington to a second-place finish (342), while Findlay was third with a 358. Ashland (360), Wooster (365) and Medina (367) rounded out the team standings.

“(My players) did well,” Arrows first-year coach Mason Berry said. “We had everyone under 100 for I think the first time, and we had our first round in the 70s with Emma (Packard).

“All in all, it was a good day.”

Packard led the way with a 79. Makaree Chapman (90), Kyah Huckleberry (95) and Laney McNamara (96) also scored.

“I was hoping to see a few lower scores and see a few girls in the 80s, but missing the first day of school, I’m sure that was on their mind, and it was probably a little bit stressful for them,” Berry said.

Berry said he thinks his players are on track with where they should be at this point in the season.

“Being my first year, I’m not entirely sure where things normally fall,” he said. “I’ve been happy with how they’ve played so far.”

Competing as an individual, Northwestern’s Kyle Purdy shot a 76.

Reach Chris at csnow@times-gazette.com

On Twitter: CSnow_TG

