First premiering on October 4, 1990, the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210, quickly became a hit as it ran for a total of 10 seasons with close to 300 episodes. While accumulating ten seasons is already an achievement most never get, the show was just the first of six series created within the Beverly Hills, 90210 universe. During its series finale in May of 2000, over 25 million people tuned in to watch how the story ended. Among the stars of the show was Joe E. Tata, known as Nat Bussichio, the owner of the Peach Pit diner. Sadly, after battling Alzheimer’s for the last four years, the lovable actor passed away at the age of 85.

