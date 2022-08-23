ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Owen Wilson’s New Movie Smashes Streaming Record on Paramount Plus

When it comes to producers in Hollywood, no one is having a better year than Jerry Bruckheimer. With Top Gun: Maverick continuing to climb the box office, holding a top five spot for 12 out of the 13 weeks in theaters, Bruckheimer yet again proved his ability to fund a blockbuster hit. But besides watching Tom Cruise speed through the air, it seems the producer has yet another hit with Secret Headquarters. The family film follows Jack Kincaid, played by Owen Wilson, as he received superhero powers from an alien aircraft in order to protect the world. Juggling both family and superhero duties leads to some hard lessons. Starring Owen Wilson, it seems Secret Headquarters is setting records for Paramount+.
The Hollywood Reporter

Thomas Haden Church Joins Kevin Costner in New Line Western ‘Horizon’ (Exclusive)

Thomas Haden Church, last seen reprising his role as Spider-Man villain Sandman in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has joined Kevin Costner in New Line and Warner Bros.’ Western movie, Horizon. Church is saddling up with an all-star ensemble that already includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson and Stranger Things 4 breakout, Jamie Campbell Bower.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Returning to Theaters With Added FootageHow Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Set Off a Box Office Sonic BoomBox Office Milestone: 'Doctor Strange 2' Soars Past $800M Globally Costner is starring in the feature, as well as directing it and producing...
wegotthiscovered.com

Owen Wilson’s ‘Secret Headquarters’ sets Paramount Plus viewership records

Owen Wilson shines in Paramount Plus’ new action comedy, Secret Headquarters, and the project draws in a record-breaking number of viewers. The family-fun movie broke the record for an original movie’s viewers during the first week on the streaming platform. Deadline shared a quote from Domenic DiMeglio, Paramount Streaming’s chief marketing officer and executive vice president, who spoke of his excitement for the project’s success.
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Outsider.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Harrison Ford’s Return Is ‘Brilliant,’ Costar Mads Mikkelsen Says

The very first Indiana Jones film premiered in 1981, starring Harrison Ford as the titular character. Entitled Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film introduced us to Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, a fictional archaeology professor whose daring adventures take him to faraway places where he fights larger-than-life enemies in his quests to retrieve various ancient artifacts.
EW.com

Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles

A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
Outsider.com

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Debuts Dramatic Transformation

While officially stepping out of her usual comfort zone, Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland recently debuted her new buzz haircut. The model and oldest child of Alec Baldwin took to her Instagram to show off the look. “Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will,” she declared in her post. She then shared a video of her hair’s transformation over the years. “The hair transformations.”
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot

As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
Outsider.com

‘Road House’: Jake Gyllenhaal Film Adds ‘Mayans M.C.’ and ‘Fast and Furious’ Stars to Cast

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House sequel has signed four more actors. The news comes only one day after filming officially began in the Dominican Republic. Fast & Furious’s Joaquim de Almeida, Never Have I Ever’s Darren Barnet, Blindspotting’s Kevin Carroll, and Mayans M.C.’s JD Pardo are all new cast members in the anticipated Amazon Prime film.
Outsider.com

Joe E. Tata Dies: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Costar Ian Ziering Remembers the Nat Bussichio Actor

First premiering on October 4, 1990, the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210, quickly became a hit as it ran for a total of 10 seasons with close to 300 episodes. While accumulating ten seasons is already an achievement most never get, the show was just the first of six series created within the Beverly Hills, 90210 universe. During its series finale in May of 2000, over 25 million people tuned in to watch how the story ended. Among the stars of the show was Joe E. Tata, known as Nat Bussichio, the owner of the Peach Pit diner. Sadly, after battling Alzheimer’s for the last four years, the lovable actor passed away at the age of 85.
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone’s Brother Frank Shows Support Amid Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

Over the last few weeks, actor Sylvester Stallone expressed his disdain for Irwin Winkler, one of the producers behind his hit franchise Rocky. The star admitted that he owned nothing of the legacy of Rocky and wanted nothing more than to leave a piece of it behind for his children. Besides Rocky, Stallone led other franchises like Rambo and The Expendables. While his thoughts on the producers subsided for a moment, recently, his wife Jennifer Flavin moved to divorce Stallone, who she married 25 years ago. With the news shocking Hollywood, Stallone’s younger brother, Frank, decided to share his support for the actor.
Variety

Julianna Margulies Will Return to ‘The Morning Show’ in Season 3

Laura Peterson hive, rejoice! Julianna Margulies — who plays an anchor at UBA, a love interest for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and the former rival of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) — will return to “The Morning Show” for its third season. The Apple TV+ series is currently in production, and recently announced that Jon Hamm has joined the Season 3 cast (playing Paul Marks, a corporate raider). Margulies’ Laura made quite an impression in the show’s second season, when she began dating Bradley before they co-anchored “The Morning Show” together. She will return in a major recurring role, according to Apple, similar to...
EW.com

Sons of Anarchy vet Charlie Hunnam rides again in Apple's Shantaram first look

Charlie Hunnam is back on a bike, though not the kind Sons of Anarchy fans are used to seeing him ride. The actor best known for his role as outlaw motorcycle club member Jax Teller on the FX drama can now be seen for the first time as fugitive Lin Ford in Apple's upcoming Shantaram. The streamer released the debut photo from the drama series on Monday, along with premiere intel.
American Songwriter

6 of the Best Folk Songs of the ’60s

The ’60s folk revival churned out an endless list of classic songs. Though the movement cannot be neatly confined between 1960 and 1969, the decade was packed to the brim with unparalleled folk singer-songwriters making waves in New York, California, and elsewhere. Among these artists were some of the...
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

