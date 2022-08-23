Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Hosts Electrifying Erie Guard Dellquan Warren on Unofficial Visit
On Monday, Pitt hosted Dellquan Warren, a high-flying 2024 guard, on an unofficial visit. Warren, a 6-foot-2 guard, received an offer from the Panthers back on July 3, and has been in communication with the staff ever since. The Erie, Pennsylvania native is a rising junior prospect and has shown off his talents all year playing for the Western PA/Northeast Ohio-based Wildcat Select AAU program. During the prep season, he will be competing for Keystone Athletic Academy (Erie).
27 First News
Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
27 First News
Daniel Webster Mills Royal, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a year long decline in health, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Daniel Webster Mills Royal, age 40, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with his family be his side. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on September...
Titusville Herald
The family that skips together rocks
When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw. And all that encouragement can...
thevillagerny.com
Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family
Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
Moving Wall honoring veterans comes to Mercer County
Tears, memories and honor were the reactions of people who visited a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Wall in Hermitage this weekend.
ahn.org
AHN Saint Vincent Hospital Earns Prestigious Magnet® Recognition, the Nation’s Highest Honor for Nursing Excellence
ERIE, PA – Saint Vincent Hospital, part of the Allegheny Health Network (AHN), has achieved Magnet ® recognition status, reflecting its nursing professionalism, teamwork, and superiority in patient care. AHN Saint Vincent is one of only 9 percent of hospitals – out of more than 6,300 nationwide -...
Rainbow Gardens dance to benefit Paul Yoculan, Sr. Memorial Scholarship
One of Erie’s best known musical families is working on a lasting legacy for some deserving local students. The family of Paul Yoculan, who passed away on Christmas Eve in 2019 at the age of 82, is hosting a memorial dance on November 19 at Rainbow Gardens. Proceeds from the event will help fund a […]
Vacant Erie Business Center to be transformed into online charter school
The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works. In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Quaker Steak & Lube to Close; New Restaurant Planned for Former IHOP on W. 12th
Quaker Steak & Lube in Summit Township will close next month, Scott Enterprises owner Nick Scott Sr. told Erie News Now on Tuesday. The last day will be Sept. 18. The decision is not due to a lack of business, Scott said. Another business, which will be announced soon, will...
ANNA Shelter remains busy tending to 31 rescued Jack Russell Terriers
The ANNA Shelter has been very busy this week trying to find some good homes for its rescued Jack Russell Terriers. Last week, the shelter’s humane officer responded to a call that about 31 Jack Russell Terriers were inside a Crawford County home and in need of help. The dogs were found in horrible living […]
Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
wnynewsnow.com
Langworthy Declares Victory In Neck-And-Neck GOP Primary Race For Congress
CLARENCE, NY (WNY News Now) – Nick Langworthy declared victory in his bid for the Republican Party’s nomination for Congress, in what was a tight primary race to make the general election ballot this fall. The New York State Republican Party Chairman made the announcement just before midnight...
Erie’s JTM Foods expanding into Kansas
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local food manufacturer has announced plans to expand into Wichita, Kansas. JTM Foods — a producer of snack pies and other treats — has broken ground on a manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas. JTM Foods is headquartered in Erie. The company plans to invest $40 million into equipment and facilities and will […]
Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event
The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate after Fired Bullet Misses Horse Barn in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a fired bullet missed a horse barn in Crawford County. It happened sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 27000 block of Deeter Rd. in Wayne Township. The victim discovered the bullet hit her garage near the horse barn, according...
erienewsnow.com
Second Annual Koi Drag Racing Show Takes Place at the Crawford County Fair
The Crawford County Fair drew in a big crowd Wednesday night, as visitors took in the second annual Koi Drag Racing show at the fairgrounds. The racing group brought dirt drag racing to the fair with all different kinds of vehicles hitting the track. Drivers entertained the crowd with their...
Watch Live: Parade of Sail kicks off at Tall Ships Erie
The Tall Ships Erie festival kicks off Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. City leaders are expecting large crowds this afternoon and all weekend long for Tall Ships Erie 2022. For the first time since 2019, the Tall Ships festival returns to the City of Erie. Mayor Joe Schember said this festival draws a […]
