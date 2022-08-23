ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinboro, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Hosts Electrifying Erie Guard Dellquan Warren on Unofficial Visit

On Monday, Pitt hosted Dellquan Warren, a high-flying 2024 guard, on an unofficial visit. Warren, a 6-foot-2 guard, received an offer from the Panthers back on July 3, and has been in communication with the staff ever since. The Erie, Pennsylvania native is a rising junior prospect and has shown off his talents all year playing for the Western PA/Northeast Ohio-based Wildcat Select AAU program. During the prep season, he will be competing for Keystone Athletic Academy (Erie).
ERIE, PA
27 First News

Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Daniel Webster Mills Royal, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a year long decline in health, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Daniel Webster Mills Royal, age 40, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with his family be his side. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on September...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Titusville Herald

The family that skips together rocks

When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw. And all that encouragement can...
FRANKLIN, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Edinboro, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Edinboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Edinboro, PA
Football
thevillagerny.com

Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family

Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
BEMUS POINT, NY
YourErie

Vacant Erie Business Center to be transformed into online charter school

The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works. In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie’s JTM Foods expanding into Kansas

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local food manufacturer has announced plans to expand into Wichita, Kansas. JTM Foods — a producer of snack pies and other treats — has broken ground on a manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas. JTM Foods is headquartered in Erie. The company plans to invest $40 million into equipment and facilities and will […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

YourErie

Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event

The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Watch Live: Parade of Sail kicks off at Tall Ships Erie

The Tall Ships Erie festival kicks off Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. City leaders are expecting large crowds this afternoon and all weekend long for Tall Ships Erie 2022. For the first time since 2019, the Tall Ships festival returns to the City of Erie. Mayor Joe Schember said this festival draws a […]
ERIE, PA

