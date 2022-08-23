ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County top high school sports performers for Aug. 22-27

By Mike Copper, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

Boys golf

Nick Momeyer, Mercyhurst Prep: His round of 79 was the lowest for the Lakers when they finished first for a Region 5 mega-match at North East's Green Meadows Golf Course. ... Earlier this week, he was the medalist (76) for a non-region dual between the Lakers and Titusville at Cross Creek Resort, and his 78 was the best for a mega-match the Lakers also won at Lawrence Park Golf Club.

Leyton Hassenplug, North East: His even-par round of 72 left him the medalist for a Region 5 mega-match the Grapepickers hosted at Green Meadows Golf Course.

Nathan James, Corry: He shot a nine-hole round of 38 at North Hills Municipal Golf Course, where the Beavers beat the visiting Titusville Rockets 197-201.

Kyle Westfall, Erie High: The reigning District 10 Class 3A gold medalist led the Royals to a non-region dual victory over Union City with his nine-hole round of 36 at the Union City Country Club.

Josh James, Union City: The PIAA's reigning Class 2A titlist shot a nine-hole score of 36 for co-medalist honors during a non-region dual against Erie High at Union City Country Club. ... He also was the individual victor (74) for a Region 3 mega-match at Venango Valley Inn and Golf Course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4344Iu_0hRKjCaI00

Will Fessler, Fairview: He led the Tigers to a 15-stroke dual victory vs. Harbor Creek at North East's Green Meadows Golf Course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o0TZ_0hRKjCaI00

Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep: His round of 74, the lowest for an individual, also helped the Ramblers win a Region 6 mega-match at Lake Shore Country Club.

Trey Thompson, Cathedral Prep: He led the Ramblers with an 82 when they competed in the Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe.

Girls golf

Izzy Barbero, Mercyhurst Prep: Her nine-round round of 39 was the lowest for the Lakers when they won a Region 2 mega-match at Waterford's Fox Run Golf Course.

Jordyn Seidler, Harbor Creek: She was an individual co-medalist (39) for a Region 2 mega-match at Fox Run Golf Course.

AnnaMarie Zinram, Cathedral Prep: Her nine-hole round of 39 was the lowest for the Ramblers when they won a Region 2 mega-match at Beechwood Golf Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=029NLn_0hRKjCaI00

Anna Swan, North East: The Grapepickers' star junior was the individual medalist (34) for a Region 2 mega-match held at Beechwood Golf Club.

Katie Caryl, Mercyhurst Prep: Her round of 85 helped the Lakers to second place in Hermitage's Tam O'Shanter Invitational.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImVPo_0hRKjCaI00

Elizabeth D'Andrea, Erie High: She was the bronze medalist (76) for the Tam O'Shanter Invitational at Hermitage.

Girls tennis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPJT8_0hRKjCaI00

Trinity Fox, Fairview: District 10's defending Class 3A champion won her No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0, which contributed to the Tigers' 5-0 victory vs. Ashtabula (Ohio) Edgewood in the teams' non-region dual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssfnl_0hRKjCaI00

Lauren Richmond, Mercyhurst Prep: The Lakers' No. 1 singles starter won 6-0, 6-0 when they also swept Oil City 5-0 in their season opener.

Nabiah Bhatti, McDowell: The Trojans blanked Shaler 5-0 in their season opener with help from their No. 1 singles starter, who won 6-0, 6-0.

Vivian Liu, Fairview: The freshman, in her varsity debut, won 6-0, 6-0 as the Tigers' No. 1 singles starter during their 5-0 non-region shutout of Conneaut (Ohio).

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County top high school sports performers for Aug. 22-27

Comments / 0

