Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
Air traffic controllers say co-pilot who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency 'jumped,' 911 call shows
A 911 call made by air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency last week may have jumped, a recording released on Tuesday showed. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was recovered last weekend after he plunged from the plane...
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
American Airlines passengers were left 'sobbing' after being held on a hot plane for six hours, report says
American Airlines passengers were held on a plane with no air conditioning, food, or drink for six hours on Sunday afternoon, according to a report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the 10 worst airports in the US for flight cancellations, according to data. The top 2 are in New York and New Jersey.
LaGuardia Airport ranked worst, with 7.7% of flights cancelled during the peak summer travel season, according to the data cited by Bloomberg.
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
moneytalksnews.com
10 U.S. Airports Where Your Flight Is Most Likely to Be Canceled
All summer long, travelers have endured a steady wave of flight cancellations at airports across the country. But the situation is particularly bad if you fly out of a handful of hubs. While the average American airport saw 2.6% of its flights canceled between May 27 and July 15, the...
Chaos at San Diego Airport as terminal is evacuated with ‘passengers on planes told to return to TSA security’
PASSENGERS at an airport were asked to deplane and return to security on Thursday, resulting in several complaints online. Confused and frustrated travelers at San Diego International Airport were told to evacuate inside Terminal 2 West and East. Passengers on airplanes had to leave the aircraft and return through TSA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
Spirit Airlines employee suspended after he was filmed punching a female customer at Dallas airport
A Spirit Airlines official has been suspended after he was caught on camera punching a woman during an altercation at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) airport on Thursday.A video of the incident shows the official and a woman arguing and screaming at each other. As the customer squares up to the man and touches his face, the employee can be heard telling the woman: “You have lost your mind, don’t touch me ever in your life.”The woman then tries to back away while another person intervenes to separate them.But the two continue to argue, and the woman slaps the airline worker...
An American Airlines passenger says her 11-year-old daughter was required to check her carry-on for a flight to North Carolina and hasn't got it back 2 months later
After their connecting flight was canceled, Beth Gill's family had to sleep on window ledges in the Charlotte airport using backpacks as pillows.
Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’
A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cntraveler.com
U.S. Airlines Are Cutting Thousands of Fall Flights—Here's What to Know
After a summer plagued by flight delays and cancellations, U.S. travelers are looking ahead to the fall and hoping for smoother operations. As airlines are doing the same, they're making the choice to cut thousands of flights into the fall and holiday season. Earlier this week, American Airlines alone cut 31,000 flights from its November schedule, according to Cirium, an aviation data company.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state
American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
What do airlines owe you for flight delays, cancellations? New DOT dashboard will show you.
It can be hard to figure out what you're owed when your flight is delayed. That's about to change Sept. 2 with the DOT's new consumer dashboard.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
The newest regional airline in the US just ceased operations after only 10 months of flying
Aha! had a near-perfect operating month in July 2022 with zero flight cancellations and minimal delays, but the celebration was short-lived.
Man drove his family all night to make his brother's wedding after American Airlines booked them on a flight to a different country then canceled their replacement
After booking a flight from Seattle to Vermont, the passenger was surprised to receive an email asking to prepare for his "upcoming trip to Canada."
"Incredibly frustrating" airline delays cause summer travel nightmares
Summer travel nightmares have continued, with more than 19,000 flights delayed and nearly 3,000 more canceled since Sunday in the U.S. This summer, nearly a quarter of flights by U.S. airlines have been delayed, according to FlightAware. The average delay has been almost an hour. Severe weather coupled with airline...
Comments / 0