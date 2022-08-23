ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
moneytalksnews.com

10 U.S. Airports Where Your Flight Is Most Likely to Be Canceled

All summer long, travelers have endured a steady wave of flight cancellations at airports across the country. But the situation is particularly bad if you fly out of a handful of hubs. While the average American airport saw 2.6% of its flights canceled between May 27 and July 15, the...
The Independent

Spirit Airlines employee suspended after he was filmed punching a female customer at Dallas airport

A Spirit Airlines official has been suspended after he was caught on camera punching a woman during an altercation at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) airport on Thursday.A video of the incident shows the official and a woman arguing and screaming at each other. As the customer squares up to the man and touches his face, the employee can be heard telling the woman: “You have lost your mind, don’t touch me ever in your life.”The woman then tries to back away while another person intervenes to separate them.But the two continue to argue, and the woman slaps the airline worker...
The Independent

Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’

A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
cntraveler.com

U.S. Airlines Are Cutting Thousands of Fall Flights—Here's What to Know

After a summer plagued by flight delays and cancellations, U.S. travelers are looking ahead to the fall and hoping for smoother operations. As airlines are doing the same, they're making the choice to cut thousands of flights into the fall and holiday season. Earlier this week, American Airlines alone cut 31,000 flights from its November schedule, according to Cirium, an aviation data company.
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
The Independent

American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state

American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
