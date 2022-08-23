ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Personnel file: Aug. 23, 2022

PNC Bank announced that Greg Miraglia will assume the role of Market Executive for Delaware. In addition to serving as Market Executive, Miraglia is assuming responsibilities for leading PNC Private Bank as Wealth Director for the market. Miraglia began his career in Delaware and joined PNC in 2016. He has...
DELAWARE STATE
Chemours begins commissioning work at Florida mine

The Chemours Company has begun commissioning work at its newest mineral sand mine, Trail Ridge South. The new mining operation represents a $93 million investment that will create approximately 50 new jobs in the three-county area. Commissioning work to test operations at the new Florida mine is underway, with startup...
FLORIDA STATE

