Read full article on original website
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel file: Aug. 23, 2022
PNC Bank announced that Greg Miraglia will assume the role of Market Executive for Delaware. In addition to serving as Market Executive, Miraglia is assuming responsibilities for leading PNC Private Bank as Wealth Director for the market. Miraglia began his career in Delaware and joined PNC in 2016. He has...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Chemours begins commissioning work at Florida mine
The Chemours Company has begun commissioning work at its newest mineral sand mine, Trail Ridge South. The new mining operation represents a $93 million investment that will create approximately 50 new jobs in the three-county area. Commissioning work to test operations at the new Florida mine is underway, with startup...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware’s capricious summer weather leaves some areas with drought conditions
Parts of Delaware farmland are beginning to suffer drought this summer, but it’s a patchwork. In fact, depending on where you live, you may be thinking, “What drought?” The crops are green and lawns are lush. “We haven’t had that regionwide storm that comes in and gives...
Comments / 0