Los Angeles, CA

Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
socalpulse.com

Weekend roundup

Aug. 25. Mondrian LA’s poolside hotspot introduces ‘Sunset Sounds: Acoustic Sessions’. Guests can enjoy cocktails from the all-new Sunset Hour happy hour menu while listening to original songs and covers from local up-and-coming artists this Thursday. Artist Megan Winsor kicks things off, 7 p.m – 11 p.m. 8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood. More Info.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do in LA this week: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

September is finally here but August isn’t leaving quietly. Check out the festivals, musical performances and camping events happening around LA this week. For more geeky events, check out our summer geek guide. Aug. 26. The Music Center’s Dance DTLA. Jerry Moss Plaza | 135 N. Grand Ave.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

20 photos of LA in the 1950s

The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
No Film School

How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?

When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tune into Channel Tres: Compton rapper is on the rise

Tune into Channel Tres: Channel Tres looks to be the latest in an illustrious line of talented souls that have gotten their start in Compton and then kept on rising. With his blend of house and hip-hop, and armed with recent singles “Acid in My Blood” and “Ganzfeld Experiment,” Tres has found himself in the eyeline of the likes of Tyler, the Creator, and he earned himself a slot at this year’s Coachella Festival.
COMPTON, CA
birchrestaurant.com

8 Best Cuban Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA

It doesn’t take a long-time local to know that Los Angeles cares a lot about food. Although it’s not exactly Miami when it comes to Cuban cuisine, LA is quickly becoming one of the major Cuban dining hubs—and for a good reason. With flavor that stands out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Matty Matheson
Ludo Lefebvre
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For September 2022

Before we get to our usual rundown of museum freebies for the month to come, there are couple of quick call-outs I want to highlight. First, Griffith Observatory recently expanded their open hours to four days a week, now Thursday to Sunday. No word on when they might be returning some of their previous free in-person programming (All Space Considered, sunset hikes, etc…), but hopefully soon. In any case, it’s just good to see increased access to one of my favorite places in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chilledmagazine.com

Transported to Tiki-Time at LA’s Bamboo Club

The historic Zafaria District of Long Beach, California is home to The Bamboo Club, a uniquely themed establishment that transports guests to a totally different time and place. Ever since its doors were opened back in March of 2019, the Club has remained a staple for local friends, family, and...
LONG BEACH, CA
Secret LA

7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery

As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Barbara Morrison Square To Be Unveiled at Leimert Park Jazz Festival

On the occasion of her 73rd birthday, this DCA festival commission commemorates the late Barbara Morrison, international empress of jazz and blues, community activist, educator and entrepreneur, with the unveiling of Barbara Morrison Square at 43rd and Degnan, officiated by the 10th District Council Office. The day-long line up of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

