A patient has died and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance seemingly exploded and caught fire outside a hospital in Hawaii. The blast occurred late on Wednesday night outside Adventist Health Castle hospital in Kailua. A paramedic who was in the front of the vehicle also received treatment and is in stable condition. Emergency Services Director Dr Jim Ireland told the press it was unclear what prompted the explosion. “This is something I’ve never seen before,” he said, according to Hawaii News Now. “We had an ambulance tonight for reasons we don’t understand catch on fire,...

KAILUA, HI ・ 13 HOURS AGO