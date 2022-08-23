Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South Carolina
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
3 affordable weekend getaways in South Carolina
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Photos: Inside the new Grand Bohemian
The long-awaited Grand Bohemian Lodge has opened its doors overlooking Falls Park in downtown Greenville. From a basement bourbon bar to a Native American lodge-style art gallery, here’s a look inside Greenville’s latest marquee hotel.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville the only continental US location to make this CNN list
It’s not often that Greenville is mentioned in the same breath as some of the world’s most famous cities, but that’s where it found itself in a recent CNN story. Greenville was named alongside world-class destinations like Mexico City and Egypt – and was the only continental location in the U.S. – that CNN listed as a dozen “cool spots around the world” for best places to go for fall.
WYFF4.com
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in Greenville as the city continues to grow in popularity
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. We told you last week about CNN ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share...
Behind the dish: SC Softshell Crab Succotash by CityRange Steakhouse Grill
Chef Cory Massa from CityRange Steakhouse Grill dropped by the 7NEWS studio in Spartanburg to explain the concept behind one of the creative dishes they are serving for Greenville's Restaurant Week.
The Post and Courier
Greenville's Grand Bohemian Hotel opens Aug. 25
GREENVILLE — In early 2019, the developers of the Grand Bohemian Hotel broke ground on a parcel situated above the Reedy River at the end of Liberty Bridge downtown. On Aug. 25, after more than three years of construction and several delays due to labor and supply chain issues, the massive lodge-like hotel in one of Greenville's most visited areas will open its doors.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, NC, USA By Debbie Rubin
The lighting this morning was surrealistic. I felt as if I was in the middle of a fantasy storybook. The clouds were perfectly reflected and the island looked as if it was deposited in the middle of an all encompassing sky. The colors were a perfect blend of cool and warm hues. A tripod enabled me to have the patience to wait fort what I had hoped would be great cloud placement. I loved the pastels and diffused lighting that ensued.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Foreign Object Debris Walk at Greenville Downtown Airport
The Greenville Downtown Airport had multiple volunteers help Saturday morning clear the runway at the airport during the annual foreign object debris (FOD) walk. Items found this year included a big I-bolt, large washer, a portion of a metal cable, large rivets and pieces of hardened tar. Prizes were given to the top boy and girl for the most voted on FOD. The event is held every year on the last Saturday of South Carolina’s Aviation Week.
WYFF4.com
'Thank you so much for helping us': New Piggly Wiggly opens in Spartanburg, ending food desert in the area
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It has been three years since people in the southside of Spartanburg had a grocery nearby, after the closure of local Save A-Lot in 2019. The Piggly Wiggly on South Church Street saw nonstop business on Wednesday. Mayor Jerome Rice said he wanted to come early...
WJCL
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC
There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
gsabizwire.com
MarketNsight Announces New Markets in the Lonestar State, Upstate South Carolina and South Georgia
ATLANTA — Aiming to keep up with constantly increasing client demands and requests, Atlanta-based MarketNsight continues to expand its markets around the southeast with recent additions in Texas, South Carolina and Georgia. MarketNsight landed the nation’s Top Two housing markets with the addition of both Houston and Dallas. That...
greenvillejournal.com
‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city
Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
FOX Carolina
Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
WMBF
‘Bluey’ to bring first live stage show to Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attention parents, Bluey is making her first live appearance in a theatre show and she’s stopping in Greenville!. “Bluey’s Big Play” is a brand new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, featuring “brilliantly created” puppets. The...
SC teen driving school taught by professional racecar drivers
Teens learn how to "unlock total car control to the limit" at a driving school taught by former racecar drivers at BMW's performance center in South Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
The Blood Connection breaks ground on new Anderson blood donation center
The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center, broke ground on its new Anderson blood donation center, the organization announced Aug. 24. The 4,000-square-foot facility will serve AnMed Health, which closed its blood donor center in 2018 and has been using TBC as its sole blood provider. It will house:
FOX Carolina
New grocery store ends ‘food desert’ for struggling community in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A long-awaited grocery store is finally set to open Wednesday morning in what people are considering a food desert. A new Piggly Wiggly is opening in the southside of Spartanburg after the community spent decades struggling with keeping a grocery store open. The area is...
WLOS.com
Company that develops self-driving cars coming to Upstate SC, bringing new jobs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — An autonomy products and services company is building a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Argo AI develops self-driving cars. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering locations in Detroit; Cranbury, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Munich, Germany.
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
FOX Carolina
Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
