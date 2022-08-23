Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Costs range widely among meals delivered to seniors in Santa Barbara County
A new report shows a wide range in the costs to deliver meals to seniors and the disabled among nine nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara County, which provides only about 5% of the funds needed to provide those services. Still, the Board of Supervisors wants to find ways the county...
calcoastnews.com
California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements
Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
Challenge to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara County now underway
Santa Barbara County is taking part in the challenge of reducing homelessness in California by focusing on encampments along freeways and railroad corridors.
kclu.org
State wins legal battle over controversial oil operation in Santa Barbara County
A court has rejected a claim by a trustee for a bankrupt oil company which sought more than $160 million dollars from the state in connection with some shuttered Santa Barbara County oil facilities. After the Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, Venoco no longer...
Lompoc residents lead effort to provide bunk beds to families in need
Colleen and Matt Grant say their started the North County Santa Barbara chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to ensure every child in their town has a place to sleep.
After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September. It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ghost Guns: The Untraceable Weapons Popping Up Around Santa Barbara
An Isla Vista party was cut short earlier this month when a 20-year-old man who’d been asked to leave pulled a gun, reportedly assaulting and criminally threatening the host with a polymer “ghost gun.”. A week later, that same man was stopped in Isla Vista, with two 15-year-old...
Two oil piers set to be removed at Haskell’s Beach
A six month process to remove the final two oil piers at Haskell's Beach in Goleta will begin on Monday, marking the end of the Ellwood Oil Field that began production in the late 1920s and continued operation into the 1990s. The post Two oil piers set to be removed at Haskell’s Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
As Opioid Overdoses Increase in Santa Barbara County, So Does Use of Narcan Medication
The number of opioid overdoses continues to rise in Santa Barbara County, and the availability and use of naloxone — a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, better known by its brand name Narcan — also has increased. Fatal overdoses in the county rose 17% from...
Noozhawk
Milpas Street Housing, Hotel Project Hammered by Santa Barbara Architectural Review Board
Bigger isn't always better. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday night hammered the proposed 90-unit housing and hotel project at 418 Milpas St. The panel said it was too big and not appropriate for the Milpas Street neighborhood. "I still have significant concerns with it being compatible...
Construction tools, equipment recovered from homeless encampment in Santa Clara riverbed
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction tools and other items were recovered from an encampment in the Santa Clara River bottom during a multi-agency sweep last week. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Paula Police Department conducted the joint operation after receiving several reports of rising thefts in the area. In July, […]
sitelinesb.com
The Future of Paseo Nuevo Is Unclear
••• This is from August 10, but I lost track of it: “What’s It Like at the Most Expensive Motel 6? Actually, Pretty Nice […] The first Motel 6 charged $6 a night when it opened in Santa Barbara 60 years ago. That same place is charging more than 70 times that [$426 before taxes] this summer.” It’s the East Beach one, which recently sold for $14 million; new owner Sanjay Patel doesn’t have plans to change all that much. (P.S. Calling Reunion Kitchen + Drink a “gastropub” is a stretch.) —Wall Street Journal.
foxla.com
First day of school in Ventura County
It's the first day back to school for kiddos in Ventura County. FOX 11's Christy Fajardo is live from De Anza Academy of Technology & the Arts with more.
Frontier Communications' union workers strike in Santa Maria
Union members at the Frontier Communications internet supply company in Santa Maria went on strike for the third day Tuesday.
Ventura County Reporter
COMFORTABLE, PERSONABLE, NEIGHBORLY | Ventura’s The Garage Bar
PICTURED: David Rhodes took over ownership of The Garage Bar in 2021.Photo courtesy of David Rhodes. The first rule for owning a bar, says The Garage Bar’s proprietor, is making sure it’s a safe and comfortable place for the community. “A bar is the community room,” says Dave...
Santa Barbara Unified School Board approves Memorandum of Understanding regarding law enforcement on school campuses
Santa Barbara Unified School District Board members voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, between the district and the Sheriff's Office and the city of Goleta regarding law enforcement on school campuses The post Santa Barbara Unified School Board approves Memorandum of Understanding regarding law enforcement on school campuses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County
Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
crimevoice.com
Standoff with Cops Ends with K9 Bites
August 22, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – While a large percentage of residents in the Isla Vista community are semester-by-semester UCSB student tenants, not all local citizens appear to be engaged in academic pursuits. Evidence of that came late on the morning of August 18th when...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]
2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition
Santa Maria High School 2022 graduate, Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, placed in the top ten of the InvestWrite essay competition designed to connect students to the virtual Stock Market world. The post Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
