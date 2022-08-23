Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Prayers answered, and then some: 8 inches of rain prompts flash flood warning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Persistent rain Wednesday morning dropped 8″ of rain west of Houston in an area that was in exceptional drought. Yet another example of going from drought to flood in Texas. While covering the flash flood warning between Columbus and Sealy along I-10, CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan...
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
Click2Houston.com
Storms along our coast today
The frontal boundary we’ve been tracking the past several days is along the coast. Storms are along this line with the strongest expected around the Matagorda Bay area. Houston has a 30% chance of rain this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Flood risk today:. The heaviest...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
..Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Montgomery, central Liberty and northeastern Harris Counties through 215 PM CDT... At 115 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Woodbranch to near Thicket. Movement was south at 10 TO 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Humble, northern Liberty, Dayton, Kingwood, Spring, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Daisetta, Hardin, Plum Grove, Kenefick, Dayton Lakes, Lake Houston, Porter Heights, northern Atascocita and New Caney. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
spacecityweather.com
Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend
Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
Heavy rains cause historic, deadly flooding in Texas leading to high-water rescues
HOUSTON — While the rain hasn’t caused too much of a problem here in Houston, it’s a different story for the rest of the state. Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his visit to Spring Tuesday to address the flash flooding in Dallas. An emergency response briefing is set...
Here's how the North Texas flooding rain actually helped the Houston area
HOUSTON — Neighborhoods in North Texas are slowly starting to recover after the deadly storms that caused massive flooding. The storms dumped more than a foot of rain, sparking flash flooding and hundreds of water rescues. But, even with all the rain falling there, North Texas lakes are still...
KHOU
Tropical update: Watching two tropical waves as we near the peak of hurricane season
HOUSTON — A tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles will move across the Caribbean sea over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 20% (low) chance of developing in the Sunday time frame early next week. Sea surface temps are in the mid 80's...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Scattered showers, thunderstorms likely Wednesday
Rain chances are 60% Wednesday as scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across the area. The tropics remain quiet.
'It floods when the rains come' | Katy-area residents say they're trapped in their neighborhood when it rains
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The incoming rain won't be severe, but it's enough to worry residents in a fairly new subdivision in the Katy area. They said the street to the neighborhood floods every time it rains, leaving them stranded. The residents believe the problem started when they began...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Rain chances continue this week
HOUSTON — So far rain on this Thursday has stayed confined to the coastline with the exception of a few showers in Wharton. A few isolated showers could still fire off further inland into this evening but the coverage will be limited. The pause from the rain has fast...
Heavy winds blow semi truck off Houston overpass as severe weather rocks region
Strong storms that caused widespread power outages across Greater Houston on Thursday are expected to continue through this weekend.
PLANetizen
Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency
“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?
HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
fox26houston.com
Battleship Texas leaving La Porte for repairs at end of month
LA PORTE, Texas - Battleship Texas is leaving La Porte at the end of the month. The historic ship is scheduled to depart San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site on August 31 for an extensive repair project at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation's shipyard in Galveston. The ship, which is...
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s wet pattern continues, with a soggy weekend, and high rain chances next week
Good morning. I’m jumping in with a quick weekend update due to the ongoing wet pattern. We don’t have any concerns about significant, widespread flooding right now. However, these storms will bear a lot of moisture, and some will produce high rainfall rates that can quickly lead to flash flooding in Houston’s streets. This is a concern for today, and for the next week or so.
Woodlands Online& LLC
TRAFFIC UPDATE - I-45 shut down tonight
THE WOODLANDS, TX - A heads up for commuters; according to Houston TranStar, all southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. tonight and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be shunted to the feeder road. Avoid the area if possible!
Why could this year’s quiet Atlantic hurricane season soon change?
HOUSTON — Heading into this hurricane season experts predicted there would be above-average activity. And even though it has been quiet just a couple of weeks ago the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University were still saying we should expect an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic. If that prediction holds true it would be the seventh consecutive above-normal hurricane season.
Here are 4 things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Aug. 26-28
Weekend events in the Conroe area Aug. 26-28 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe pop culture and comic convention features celebrities and voice actors for anime, workshops, panels and vendors, plus a cosplay contest. Noon-9 p.m. (Aug. 26), 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Aug. 27), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Aug. 28). Weekend passes start at $40. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe. https://comicconroe.com.
30,000 Texans lose property insurance as peak hurricane season approaches
The Texas Department of Insurance says 30,000 people have lost property insurance as a result of a company based in Florida becoming insolvent.
