Coastal living in Maine doesn’t get dreamier than this property overlooking Phillips Cove. Aptly named the Shorehouse, this newly listed residence from Anne Erwin Sotheby’s International Realty was designed to showcase the beauty of the land on which it’s sited. Set on the scenic waterfront of southern Maine, this seaside mansion offers up spectacular views of not only the nearby bay and rocky beach, but also the Atlantic Ocean. Sitting on just under 2 acres and spanning 7,000 square feet, the stately home was custom built from the ground up in 2018 and has big coastal grandma energy. Soft color palette? Check....

1 DAY AGO