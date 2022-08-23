ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

BREAKING: Possible Abduction in Circleville

Circleville – Around 10 am a witness saw a woman who was intoxicated around 547 North Court Street, a unknown male “drug” her into the car and left the scene. According to a BOLO released by the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office after investigation, the vehicle was driven by an “Ed” with an unknown last name heading southbound possibly to Florida.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Multiple people injured following far east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple people are injured following a shooting on the far east side of Columbus. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along Yorkland Court. Police said two victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. A third victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in double homicide at west Columbus sports bar arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of fatally shooting two people at a west Columbus sports bar in July has been arrested. Kacee Kenner, 22, is charged with murder in the deaths of Denver Spencer, 30, and Daylan Hawkins, 39, at Cain's Sports Lounge on July 16. Two...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in east Columbus hit-skip crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is injured following an accident in east Columbus Thursday morning. Officials said a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash along East 5th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. The motorcyclist was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The car involved in...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity

Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 people injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a Franklinton shooting early Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened along Dakota Avenue just after midnight. The victims were inside a kitchen when they were each shot once in the leg. Two of the victims are 21 years old and the other is 31 years old.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting

MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

