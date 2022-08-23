Read full article on original website
Columbus police identify officer who fired gun during west side altercation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified an officer who fired his service weapon Monday night during an altercation on the west side. At about 8:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Eakin Road on a report of multiple people with firearms.
Stolen cars and gunfire, more crimes involving young people reported across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have covered many cases with teens involved in crimes, often involving stolen cars across Central Ohio. A stolen Hyundai versus dump truck sent multiple teens to this hospital earlier this month. Earlier this week, a mother told police teens stole her car on the...
2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
BREAKING: Possible Abduction in Circleville
Circleville – Around 10 am a witness saw a woman who was intoxicated around 547 North Court Street, a unknown male “drug” her into the car and left the scene. According to a BOLO released by the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office after investigation, the vehicle was driven by an “Ed” with an unknown last name heading southbound possibly to Florida.
Grand jury declines to indict Columbus police officer in fatal shooting of robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted Monday not to indict Columbus police officer Jeffrey Miller in the 2020 shooting death of robbery suspect Joshua Brown, 35. On Jan. 25, 2020, officers responded to a Bob Evans restaurant at 1445 Olentangy River Road on a report...
Multiple people injured following far east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple people are injured following a shooting on the far east side of Columbus. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along Yorkland Court. Police said two victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. A third victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.
Photos: Bullets’ impact to armored car from deadly brothers’ standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville armored police vehicle was shot at by two brothers in a deadly standoff with law enforcement lasting several hours Saturday. The Marysville Police Division shared photos of a ballistic armored tactical transport that protected officers while being shot at by the two suspects. The windows show large cracks […]
Man trying to buy car beaten, robbed in northwest Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man looking to buy a car on the northwest side was beaten and robbed. Police said on July 24, the victim was meeting with a potential seller of a car using an online app. The victim was looking at the car...
Suspect in double homicide at west Columbus sports bar arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of fatally shooting two people at a west Columbus sports bar in July has been arrested. Kacee Kenner, 22, is charged with murder in the deaths of Denver Spencer, 30, and Daylan Hawkins, 39, at Cain's Sports Lounge on July 16. Two...
Marysville student in custody for bringing stolen gun on bus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school student in Marysville is in custody after he was caught bringing a stolen gun onto a school bus Wednesday morning. At 7:15 a.m., witnesses told police that a student was talking about having a gun while on the way to Bunsold Middle School. Shortly after, a school staff […]
Motorcyclist critically injured in east Columbus hit-skip crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is injured following an accident in east Columbus Thursday morning. Officials said a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash along East 5th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. The motorcyclist was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The car involved in...
Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
2 Ohio brothers killed in police standoff had over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
3 people injured in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a Franklinton shooting early Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened along Dakota Avenue just after midnight. The victims were inside a kitchen when they were each shot once in the leg. Two of the victims are 21 years old and the other is 31 years old.
Police: Picketers shot at outside Columbus school
Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday.
Groveport Madison Schools meets with first responders after shots fired at football game
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board held a special meeting Wednesday with police and other first responders to address shots that were fired outside the school's football game Friday night. During the meeting, police showed photos and videos from the night shots were fired. Police said...
Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting
MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
