Tristan F. Bye, 21, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Tristan Forrest Bye was born September 29, 2000 to Michael and Niamya (Braun) Bye at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. He attended school in Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School in 2019. He then went to Minnesota State Community and Technical College for Phlebotomy Technician. He was employed at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls since he was 16 years old. He started in Dietary then moved to Environmental Services and was most recently working in Supply Distribution. He also worked at the JC General Store in Dalton for the past three years. He was a member of Swan Lake Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls, where he was confirmed and helped with Vacation Bible School. Tristan loved spending time with his family, it was the most important thing to him. He loved watching movies, listening to music…on vinyl, golfing, hanging out with friends, and supporting his dad and the rest of the Dalton Fire Department. Most importantly he wanted to help everyone, whether it was babysitting, running errands for the fire department during functions, carrying groceries out to your car or delivering them to your home, or helping at church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the lake. He donated blood every opportunity he could, was the first to give you a hug and had the BEST smile. Preceding him in death were his grandmother, Julie Bye; and great-grandparents, Norine Erway, Alfred and Vivian Bye, Elma Heinecke, Clayton Abbott, Dwight and Joyce Hanson. Tristan is survived by his parents, Michael and Niamya Bye; brothers, Hunter Bye and Leo Bye; grandparents, Forrest and Rachelle Hanson, Tom and Darcy Bye; great-grandfather, Leo (special friend, Marilyn Lundmark) Braun; aunt, Amy (Josh) Hanson, Tyler and Tyson; uncle, Justin (Maddy) Hanson, Eli and Avery; aunt, Carol (Steve) Harles; uncle, Matthew (Krysta) Bye, Owen and Daniel; numerous great-aunts and uncles, and cousins. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Swan Lake Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls with Reverends Eric Smith, Bruce Stumbo and Mark Johnson officiating. Interment at Swan Lake Lutheran Cemetery of rural Fergus Falls Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.ol sonfuneralhome.com.

3 DAYS AGO