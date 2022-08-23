Read full article on original website
DL-Online
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health looking for volunteers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
battlelakereview.com
Two Groundbreakings In Battle Lake
Battle Lake! We want to invite you to come out Sunday, August 28 at 6 p.m. to Bethel Lutheran Church’s groundbreaking ceremony of their new facility being built on the land located behind the Dollar General in Battle Lake. You can enter the land from Hidden Meadows Drive and parking attendants will help you from there. They will have a time of celebration, reflection and prayer as they put shovels in the ground. There will also be cotton candy and freezies for the kids as well (adults too)!
SHERIFF: Nothing Suspicious in Hiking Death of Minnesota Woman
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says a hiking accident has taken the life of a 62-year-old Minnesota woman as she was enjoying a day outdoors in Oregon. He also says there's no reason to suspect foul play. A 100-Foot Fall to Her Death. On Friday, August 19th, Jessica Warejoncas, and...
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
Minnesota woman dies in fall while hiking with friends in Oregon
A hiker who died after falling 100 feet in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge has been identified as a woman from Minnesota. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, of Carlos, Minnesota, was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail when the fall happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday.
valleynewslive.com
NDSU students react to University President’s response to hateful speech
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU president Dr. David Cook is condemning recent comments made by a group called the “North Dakota Young Republicans. “It has come to my attention that some members of our community made comments on a private social media site that were homophobic and hateful,” he said.
redlakenationnews.com
Orville Wayne "Bible" Belland
January 15, 1956 ~ August 22, 2022 (age 66) Orville Wayne “Bible” Belland, age 66, of White Earth, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home in White Earth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Columba Episcopal Church in White Earth. A visitation will be at the church from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm, and will continue an hour prior to the mass.
battlelakereview.com
Tristan F. Bye – Fergus Falls, MN
Tristan F. Bye, 21, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Tristan Forrest Bye was born September 29, 2000 to Michael and Niamya (Braun) Bye at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. He attended school in Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School in 2019. He then went to Minnesota State Community and Technical College for Phlebotomy Technician. He was employed at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls since he was 16 years old. He started in Dietary then moved to Environmental Services and was most recently working in Supply Distribution. He also worked at the JC General Store in Dalton for the past three years. He was a member of Swan Lake Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls, where he was confirmed and helped with Vacation Bible School. Tristan loved spending time with his family, it was the most important thing to him. He loved watching movies, listening to music…on vinyl, golfing, hanging out with friends, and supporting his dad and the rest of the Dalton Fire Department. Most importantly he wanted to help everyone, whether it was babysitting, running errands for the fire department during functions, carrying groceries out to your car or delivering them to your home, or helping at church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the lake. He donated blood every opportunity he could, was the first to give you a hug and had the BEST smile. Preceding him in death were his grandmother, Julie Bye; and great-grandparents, Norine Erway, Alfred and Vivian Bye, Elma Heinecke, Clayton Abbott, Dwight and Joyce Hanson. Tristan is survived by his parents, Michael and Niamya Bye; brothers, Hunter Bye and Leo Bye; grandparents, Forrest and Rachelle Hanson, Tom and Darcy Bye; great-grandfather, Leo (special friend, Marilyn Lundmark) Braun; aunt, Amy (Josh) Hanson, Tyler and Tyson; uncle, Justin (Maddy) Hanson, Eli and Avery; aunt, Carol (Steve) Harles; uncle, Matthew (Krysta) Bye, Owen and Daniel; numerous great-aunts and uncles, and cousins. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Swan Lake Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls with Reverends Eric Smith, Bruce Stumbo and Mark Johnson officiating. Interment at Swan Lake Lutheran Cemetery of rural Fergus Falls Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.ol sonfuneralhome.com.
valleynewslive.com
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
kfgo.com
Blighted house in south Fargo likely headed for demolition
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners agree that it’s time for a vacant house to “go.”. The house located at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find who owns the building. A New Jersey mortgage company now has it.
kfgo.com
Fargo School Board members get flak from attendees at board meeting
FARGO (KFGO) -The Fargo school board took some sharp criticism at Tuesday night’s board meeting from members of the public over the turbulence caused by the recent votes about the Pledge of Allegiance. Deven Styczynski, a recent unsuccessful candidate for the school board, spoke specifically to board member Seth...
valleynewslive.com
Good Samaritans scammed out of thousands with fake jewelry
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a staple of Midwest life, folks willing to lend a helping hand to a stranger in need. However, some in the valley have learned that where some see kindness, others see opportunity. Over the last few weeks one local jewelry store has...
lakesarearadio.net
No Wake Advisory Issued for Spitzer Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY (KDLM) – A no wake advisory has gone into effect on Spitzer Lake in Leaf Mountain Township. The advisory was issued, Tuesday due to high water levels. The no-wake restriction advisory means that all watercraft should not exceed a speed whereby a wake or wave is produced behind the craft.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks airport closed to commercial flights
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks International Airport is closed to commercial flights until September 2. On Facebook, the airport shared pictures of crews working into the night on the runway intersection. They say the crews working are 24-hour shifts in order to get the work done as quickly as possible.
kfgo.com
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for assaulting deputy, threatening deputies’ families
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing multiple serious charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and threatened other deputies’ families. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on August 21, they were alerted that 49-year-old Dustin Lende was making his way from Cass County to Barnes County, after a run-in with officials in Cass County.
Fargo man sentenced to federal prison for possession of ‘ghost guns’, imported suppressors
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A Fargo man has been sentenced to federal prison after a search of his home revealed an arsenal of illegal firearms. The case came to the attention of law enforcement after members of the United States Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package from China going to Fargo that was revealed […]
