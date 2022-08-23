ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

65-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Babylon Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Babylon. A 23-year-old Medford man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet eastbound on West Main Street when he swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending a vehicle at about 1:35 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.
Overnight Ramp Closures at Wantagh State Parkway/Merrick Road Interchange in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that the ramps from southbound Wantagh State Parkway to eastbound Merrick Road (Exit W6E) and from eastbound Merrick Road to southbound Wantagh Parkway in the Town of Hempstead will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 and Thursday, September 1, weather permitting, to facilitate highway maintenance.
Cedar Creek Fire was arson, committed by two teenagers

The huge fire at Cedar Creek Park, which engulfed twelve Nassau Inter-County Express busses on August 13, was no accident, officials say. The busses caught fire shortly after 6 p.m., and firefighters from Wantagh and Bellmore as well as Nassau County police rushed to the scene. Initially, seven busses caught fire, but it spread to twelve.
Seen Him? Man Wanted In Melville Burglary Investigation

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted in a residential burglary investigation on Long Island. A man broke a window screen at a Melville home on Gaston Street at about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, Suffolk County Police reported on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Authorities...
Man Arrested for 7 Burglaries at Nassau Businesses

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hicksville man on Tuesday, August 23,. 2022 at 4:10 pm in Hempstead. According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Scott. Gilmor, 45, of 125 Cortland Avenue, was responsible for multiple Burglaries that. occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:. ...
Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie

A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
SCPD: Driver Killed in Oakdale Crash After Vehicle Catches Fire

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Monday, August 22 when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire.
Traffic signal activated at Edward Avenue in Woodmere

A traffic signal that aims to mitigate hazardous roadway conditions on Peninsula Boulevard at Edward Avenue in Woodmere was activated on Aug. 24. A stretch of Peninsula Boulevard that spans from Edward to Longacre avenues has been the scene of five fatal vehicular accidents in less than 2½ years in an area that could be nicknamed “Death alley.”
