Victim Hit With Bat, Shot With BB Gun In Assault By Group At Lake Ronkonkoma Park, Police Say
Four people are facing charges after a 20-year-old man was hit with a metal baseball bat and shot with a BB gun at a Long Island park. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Larry's Landing, located on Lake Shore Road in Lake Ronkonkoma, at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Car slams into condo building in Nassau County, driver allegedly tries to flee
The condo's owner says the driver tried to flee after the crash. "He climbed out the windshield," Steve Laiosa told Eyewitness News.
65-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Babylon Crash
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Babylon. A 23-year-old Medford man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet eastbound on West Main Street when he swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending a vehicle at about 1:35 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.
Overnight Ramp Closures at Wantagh State Parkway/Merrick Road Interchange in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that the ramps from southbound Wantagh State Parkway to eastbound Merrick Road (Exit W6E) and from eastbound Merrick Road to southbound Wantagh Parkway in the Town of Hempstead will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 and Thursday, September 1, weather permitting, to facilitate highway maintenance.
Cedar Creek Fire was arson, committed by two teenagers
The huge fire at Cedar Creek Park, which engulfed twelve Nassau Inter-County Express busses on August 13, was no accident, officials say. The busses caught fire shortly after 6 p.m., and firefighters from Wantagh and Bellmore as well as Nassau County police rushed to the scene. Initially, seven busses caught fire, but it spread to twelve.
Seen Him? Man Wanted In Melville Burglary Investigation
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted in a residential burglary investigation on Long Island. A man broke a window screen at a Melville home on Gaston Street at about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, Suffolk County Police reported on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Authorities...
Attorney: Man who was Tased by Bridgeport police claims excessive force in lawsuit
Video shows a man in Bridgeport being shot with a stun gun by police. The man's attorney says officers used excessive force.
Rental Car Stolen in Florida is Geolocated in Downtown New Rochelle, Arrests Made
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 25, 2022) — Enterprise Rent-A-Car Miami asked the New Rochelle to help get one of its cars back on Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: This is the second high profile of suspects at Huguenot 360 since last summer. Police Narrative:. On August 24th, 2022, at...
Police: Hicksville man arrested in string of Nassau burglaries
Detectives say an investigation determined that Scott Gilmor, 45, was responsible for the burglaries.
Man Arrested for 7 Burglaries at Nassau Businesses
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hicksville man on Tuesday, August 23,. 2022 at 4:10 pm in Hempstead. According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Scott. Gilmor, 45, of 125 Cortland Avenue, was responsible for multiple Burglaries that. occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:. ...
Man wanted for firing gunshot on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn
Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for reckless endangerment in Brooklyn.
Man Found In Possession Of Drugs, Loaded Handgun In Hicksville, Police Say
A man was charged after authorities said he was found in possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during an investigation on Long Island. Eugene Hicks, of North Carolina, was arrested in Hicksville at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Officers were conducting...
Long Island driver killed when vehicle swerves to avoid rear-end crash: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island driver was killed when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle that had swerved into his lane to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, police said. The fatal crash happened in front of 164 West Main Street in Babylon around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
Man Nabbed After Assaulting, Robbing Riverhead Teen Of Cell Phone, Police Say
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old Long Island boy of his cellphone. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 9:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Riverhead. Riverhead police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 435 Osborn Ave. The arriving patrol units...
SPCA: Lindenhurst Man Throws Cat into Great South Bay After Assaulting Owner
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Lindehurst man with animal cruelty for throwing a cat into the Great South Bay after assaulting the cat's owner and threatening to harm him. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Christopher Garufi,...
Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie
A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
SCPD: Driver Killed in Oakdale Crash After Vehicle Catches Fire
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Monday, August 22 when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire.
Police: 3 suspects wanted for stealing over $3,000 in merchandise at Farmingdale Target
Police are asking for help in identifying three people accused of stealing merchandise from a store in Farmingdale.
Traffic signal activated at Edward Avenue in Woodmere
A traffic signal that aims to mitigate hazardous roadway conditions on Peninsula Boulevard at Edward Avenue in Woodmere was activated on Aug. 24. A stretch of Peninsula Boulevard that spans from Edward to Longacre avenues has been the scene of five fatal vehicular accidents in less than 2½ years in an area that could be nicknamed “Death alley.”
