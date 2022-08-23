Read full article on original website
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Volunteers coming from around the nation to help with flood recovery in EKY
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks four weeks to the day floods began in Eastern Kentucky. In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County, people are still working to rebuild. “This building was actually damaged to the point where the damage and mold is too much to fix,” said...
Beshear announces next donation payments for Kentucky flood victims
It won’t be until Friday when lawmakers are expected to finally pass the $212 million relief bill for eastern Kentucky, but most of that money will be going to cities, counties, school districts, and other agencies for their repairs.
Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
Song helps uplift eastern Kentucky following deadly floods
Singer and songwriter Kristi Miller has written a new song in response to the devastation of the eastern Kentucky floods.
WATCH | Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill
Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill. WATCH | Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe. Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe. WATCH | Scholarship fund created in honor of Lexington boy killed by gun violence. Updated: 18 hours ago. People who...
Disaster food benefits available to flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from last month’s flooding, landslides and mudslides. In July, at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration...
State is furnishing travel trailers here
Some Letcher County residents who lost their homes due to flooding will soon be able to move into travel trailers provided by the state of Kentucky. A site at Whitesburg has already been prepared for travel trailers and another at Jenkins is expected to be approved this week. The state has posted instructions on how to apply for one of the trailers on the governor’s website.
Some Madison Co. renters looking for solution as evictions loom
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Madison County renters are angry about getting a notice to vacate their home from the property manager. Some said they were not notified with enough time to find a new place. The owner said she effectively communicated to her tenants about the...
UK coaches, Ky. officials hand out shoes to flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in eastern Kentucky got a visit by a few special guests on Tuesday. Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several stops to deliver shoes. Many people lost everything after the flood, and this was a small...
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Nearly a month after deadly flooding engulfed their houses, some eastern Kentuckians sheltering at state parks continue to wrestle with the same life-defining question — whether to rebuild at the place they call home or start over somewhere else. Ivallean Smith, who awoke to...
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The last thing victims of the flooding should have to deal with right now is a scam. The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community of a FEMA scam that a Hazard, Ky. woman encountered. Shannon Gabbard says while...
Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Kentucky are in school for about 40 hours every week, but that leaves a lot of time when they aren’t in class, and school safety officials want to keep them safe outside school as well. School safety is always at the forefront of...
