Breathitt County, KY

wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill

Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill. WATCH | Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe. Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe. WATCH | Scholarship fund created in honor of Lexington boy killed by gun violence. Updated: 18 hours ago. People who...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Disaster food benefits available to flood survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from last month’s flooding, landslides and mudslides. In July, at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration...
KENTUCKY STATE
themountaineagle.com

State is furnishing travel trailers here

Some Letcher County residents who lost their homes due to flooding will soon be able to move into travel trailers provided by the state of Kentucky. A site at Whitesburg has already been prepared for travel trailers and another at Jenkins is expected to be approved this week. The state has posted instructions on how to apply for one of the trailers on the governor’s website.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

UK coaches, Ky. officials hand out shoes to flood victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in eastern Kentucky got a visit by a few special guests on Tuesday. Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several stops to deliver shoes. Many people lost everything after the flood, and this was a small...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The last thing victims of the flooding should have to deal with right now is a scam. The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community of a FEMA scam that a Hazard, Ky. woman encountered. Shannon Gabbard says while...
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Kentucky are in school for about 40 hours every week, but that leaves a lot of time when they aren’t in class, and school safety officials want to keep them safe outside school as well. School safety is always at the forefront of...
KENTUCKY STATE

